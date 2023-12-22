B.A.B.’s Catering (Bangin’ Ass BBQ & Sweets)

Folks have two weeks to say farewell to Oakland-based chef Dorian Jones before she moves her brisket and biscuits back to her native Midwest. Once moved, Jones hopes to cook up products for wholesale and partake of the Chicago farmer’s market and catering scene. B.A.B’s Catering was at local farmer’s markets and Forage Kitchen, and will move out of state in two weeks.

Chinese Express

A UC Berkeley-student staple for three decades, Chinese Express will close after service on Dec. 22. The restaurant south of campus was known for generous portions of sesame chicken, BBQ pork, chow mein, fried rice and other items along with friendly service. “Nooo I was just talking about this place with my friends yesterday. Always loved eating there during freshman year. It will be missed,” a commenter on Reddit said about the news. Chinese Express is at 2488 Channing Way in Berkeley and will close after service on Dec. 22. — Tovin Lapan

Fifth Quarter Charcuterie

We hate to write up a closing twice, but this time it’s more than just a dark shop and confused customers. After reopening to fans’ delight (with erratic operating hours) 18 months after a previous temporary closure, Montclair’s Fifth Quarter brick-and-mortar shop has finally waved the white flag for good after six years. Meat lovers will miss owner Scott Brennan’s care and expert craft when it came to artisan charcuterie and whole animal butchery. “I hoped that I would be able to find a way through the funk that we find ourselves in,” said the closing sign taped to the door. “I did not. I no longer [have] the passion I once did. For this reason, I must move out to greener pastures before ‘they’ put this old goat out to pasture. As much as I love running the shop and being a part of the community, the past 18 months have taken a toll on me. The flame is out. Thank you for everything.” Fifth Quarter Charcuterie was at 6464 Moraga Ave. in Oakland.

Flacos

The vegan Mexican restaurant that started in 2001 as a farmer’s market stand before moving into a brick-and-mortar location near Ashby BART is calling it quits on Dec. 30 after more than two decades in business. The news came via Instagram, and the accompanying message included hints of a possible return in a different form. “We want to thank all of the people who have given us the chance to serve them and make it this far but as of now, we can no longer sustain our relationship to our community, and people … We want to continue the food, and are going to try and keep our community together. Stay tuned with us through this transition and we will keep you up to date as we go,” the message stated. Current owner Anthony Magaña, who took over Flacos from his uncle Antonio five years ago, has set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for converting the business from a full-service restaurant to an industrial kitchen. Flacos is at 3031 Adeline St. in Berkeley and will close permanently on Dec. 30. — Tovin Lapan

Fowl + Fare at The Lodge

After exactly two years of serving heaping fried chicken sandwiches at Piedmont Avenue’s atmospheric bar The Lodge, Fowl + Fare will leave after service on Dec. 23. “Thank you all so much for the support these last two years I’ve been calling The Lodge home,” said the closing notice on Instagram from chef-owner William Allen. “Not sure what the next move will be, whatever it is I guarantee it will be a flavorful one!” Fowl + Fare was a pop-up residency at The Lodge (3758 Piedmont Ave. in Oakland) and will depart the space after Dec. 23.

Lena’s Soul Food Restaurant

As first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, 10-year-old restaurant Lena’s Soul Food has announced that it will close after service on Christmas Eve, and transition into a catering-only business model. The family-owned spot (named for the family matriarch) was a standby for fried chicken and fish platters, smothered chicken dishes, red beans and rice, and other rib-sticking Southern, Soul, Creole and Cajun cuisine. Lena’s Soul Food Restaurant is at 6403 Foothill Blvd. in Oakland and will close after service on Dec. 24.

Malibu Burgers

“This isn’t goodbye,” said plant-based burger shop Malibu’s closing statement, as also reported on Eater. “There are a lot of elements that go into running a business and it needs to make sense. On a personal level we aren’t happy or as comfortable as we should be at our location. We appreciate everyone that has gone on this journey with us but our time at 3905 Piedmont is coming to an end. We are excited and ready to move on to a new space and see what opportunities await us.” Malibu Burgers at 3905 Piedmont Ave. in Oakland, will close after service on Wed., Dec. 27, and possibly reopen somewhere new, stay tuned.

Ruby Room

Oaklandside reporter Azucena Rasilla had the sad scoop that red-hued dive bar Ruby Room would close permanently after a final party on New Year’s Eve. The beloved bar has been a gritty, welcome Oakland refuge for no-frills cheap drinks and pool for almost 25 years. (“Ratchet crowd but in the best kind of way,” describes one patron and fan in an online review.) The Ruby Room is at 132 14th St. and will close after New Year’s.

Tasty Express

Nosh noticed the gate closed and locked around downtown Berkeley’s Tasty Express at lunchtime recently, and further investigation reveals the restaurant has indeed quietly closed. The quick Chinese buffet opened on Shattuck in January of 2022. Tasty Express was at 2116 Shattuck Ave. in Berkeley.