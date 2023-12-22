Peter Radu, head of the city’s homeless response team, removes a tent from a homeless encampment on 8th and Harrison streets during one phase of the closure on Nov. 7, 2023. Credit: Supriya Yelimeli Credit: Supriya Yelimeli

A district court judge has allowed Berkeley to once again resume clearing a longstanding homeless encampment at Eighth and Harrison streets in West Berkeley as multiple lawsuits from homeless residents and advocates move through the courts.

About 42 people live at the encampment, according to accounting by current residents. Many RV residents have lived in the neighborhood for at least five years, along with a fluctuating population of people living in tents and other structures.

As a condition of Judge Edward Chen’s rulings this week, the city of Berkeley will need to make additional housing accommodations for two residents who have disabilities.

The city began encampment closures throughout the city after expiration of pandemic shelter-in-place laws, and ramped up closures in West Berkeley this fall.

In response, several residents sued the city for destroying their belongings and leaving them without suitable alternatives for housing. A class action lawsuit currently claims that all encampment residents suffer these impacts in the city’s cleanup at 8th and Harrison, and therefore the closure should cease at the encampment as a whole. Two additional lawsuits have raised concerns over individual plaintiffs’ property and housing during the ongoing sweeps.

The lawsuits have resulted in a slew of temporary restraining orders against Berkeley, first preventing sweeps, then allowing them again as the city meets certain requirements for housing alternatives, or other requirements like storage or notice.

The district court granted an initial temporary restraining order barring the city from closing the encampment in September, due to the possibility of “irreparable harm” for plaintiffs if sweeps continued. Chen lifted the most recent temporary restraining order in October and the city returned to close the encampment, but another one was granted this month after three additional encampment residents filed suit.

Chen’s rulings this Tuesday and Thursday relate both to the class action suit — led by 8th and Harrison resident Yesica Prado — and another suit filed by plaintiffs Lawanda Parnell and Mike Douglas.

Attorney EmilyRose Johns, who is assisting in Parnell and Douglas’ case, said the plaintiffs negotiated with the city Thursday to create more supportive housing conditions. For Parnell, that included grab bars in her bathroom at the Campus Motel (formerly known as Super 8) on University Avenue and California Street, and on-site storage of her recycling materials, which are her main source of income. Douglas will be able to re-enter a Dorothy Day House program at the Berkeley Inn under more clear guidance, along with his emotional support dog.

A temporary restraining order on Douglas’ encampment will expire on Monday, and Parnell’s will expire 48 hours after the city confirms it has made improvements to her room, according to the final ruling.

Their case, and the class action suit are due back in court on Jan. 11. A third suit from plaintiff Clarence Galtney, which may be dismissed according to court records, is due back on Jan. 9.

The closures at 8th and Harrison streets have been contested by residents and advocates, who say there’s been a lack of safe parking sites for RVs since the city closed its program in winter 2021, limiting storage requirements, as well as a lack of appropriate, alternative housing options.

On one closure day in November, police arrested two people at the site — one person who was living there, and another who was observing the closure. Johns said neither person is facing charges yet.

The Street Spirit newspaper has been documenting the closure as it continues, including residents barricading themselves inside dwellings to avoid evictions, advocates efforts to prevent towing of a resident’s RV and the city’s fencing off of former encampment areas. Residents also say the timing of the closure, at the beginning of the cold and rainy season, leaves them vulnerable.

Peter Radu, head of the city’s homeless response team, said he can’t comment on ongoing litigation but the city has been doing ongoing, “deliberate” work to accommodate people of all abilities in its housing system. He said the city has put considerable resources toward temporary and permanent housing options, which include hotel-turned-supportive housing options like the Berkeley Inn.

In the majority of encampment closures, the city has maintained that it is responding to health and safety concerns for encampment residents, as well as neighboring housed residents and businesses.

The city opened two winter shelters this year, one on a referral basis and another for nightly drop-ins.

“We will continue to do our best work to bring people out of the cold, wet elements whenever shelter is available,” Radu said.

But as encampment closures continue throughout the city, homeless advocates say residents who don’t fit into available housing options are left without recourse.

In a follow-up court filing Thursday, Prado laid out numerous instances of residents’ belongings being destroyed, and counted 42 people whose residences and belongings were impacted in the closure, of over 50 residents before closures began. Prado said many people took a few belongings and left the area, hid or moved further out toward a creek bed on Harrison Street.

Osha Neumann, an attorney with the East Bay Community Law Center who’s representing 8th and Harrison plaintiffs in Prado’s class action lawsuit, said they plan to file a preliminary injunction in the coming months that would protect all homeless residents living at the encampment from mistreatment and unjust property destruction. In 2021, over 1,000 homeless people won a class action lawsuit against Caltrans for similar concerns.

Neumann said the closures continue to put people’s lives in jeopardy, without creating viable alternatives — like a sanctioned encampment, or permanent RV encampment.

“They don’t seem to realize or care that the communities that they’re destroying — these encampments — are critical for people’s survival,” Neumann said. “They are the substitute for family, they are places where mutual aid happens, they’re centers where both citizens and agencies can find people and provide assistance.”