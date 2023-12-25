Each December since 2010, we’ve shared our favorite reads of the year. There are no particular rules for what participating book lovers from the Berkeleyside family can recommend. Books don’t need to be about Berkeley, or even to have been written in the past year. We just think you might be curious about what’s on our bed stands and bookshelves.

Frances Dinkelspiel, co-founder and former executive editor, Cityside

Two nonfiction books stood out for me this year.

The first, Master Slave Husband Wife by Iyon Woo made the New York Times list of the 10 best books of 2023 so it doesn’t need any more publicity from me. (But check it out, it’s great.)

The other is Victor Luckerson’s masterful, deeply researched book Built from the Fire: The Epic Story of Tulsa’s Greenwood District, America’s Black Wall Street. (It is also on the Times’ list of 100 notable books). I had heard about Luckerson for years from a good friend, M. David Goodwin, whose family owns The Oklahoma Eagle and is featured prominently in the book. Built From the Fire is a searing tale of Black resistance in the face of white racism and violence. Luckerson takes readers from the time the Greenwood section of Tulsa became a center for Black commerce, business and culture in the early part of the 20th century, through the deadly violence of the Tulsa Race Massacre on May 31, 1921, through the community’s fight to get compensation from white politicians and community leaders, to its resurgence and its current challenges. Luckerson moved to Tulsa to immerse himself in the story and has produced a poignant and infuriating narrative.

Zac Farber, managing editor, Berkeleyside

I found myself at a used bookstore in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts, and came across Life: A User’s Manual. Well, it’s about time, I thought! The first chapter is titled “On the Stairs” and sets itself in motion like nothing I’ve read: “Yes, it could begin this way, right here, just like that, in a rather slow and ponderous way, in this neutral place that belongs to all and to none, where people pass by almost without seeing each other, where the life of the building regularly and distantly resounds.” The author is Georges Perec, the French master of wordplay and mathematical word games and transcendentally pointless literary mayhem who is probably most famous in the U.S. for his 300-page novel omitting the letter “e.” The central conceit of Life: A User’s Manual, an exuberant jigsaw puzzle of a novel, is that of a Parisian apartment building, 10 stories high and 10 rooms wide, frozen in time one moment in June 1975 as the lives of each tenant are carefully chronicled and the contents of each tenement carefully cataloged. There are other conceits, too, and conceits within conceits, including a conceit involving an actual jigsaw puzzle in which a wealthy wastrel spends 20 years traveling from port to port, painting a watercolor at each, one every two weeks, only later to have an expert jigsaw-maker cut up each picture into a puzzle, which he subsequently spends decades solving and then destroying. The book is exactly 500 pages, a page for every painting. It’s all very funny and sad. Need I go on?

Joanne Furio, contributing reporter, Berkeleyside

The poet Maggie Smith’s You Could Make This Place Beautiful is not the best memoir I have ever read, but it does something surprising — refreshing, even. It leaves things out. For readers looking for a painful rehash of a crumbling marriage, they will be disappointed. This is no tell-all.

Written as a series of linked mini-essays and poems, the memoir follows Smith as she falls in love with and marries another writer she met in grad school. He ends up being a lawyer and becomes jealous of Smith’s success, which could be described as runaway. When her 2016 poem “Good Bones” goes viral, her husband describes her, with sadness, as “a famous person.” A poetry collection of the same name followed in 2017, but it’s her Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity and Change from 2020, the right book at the right time, that became a bestseller. Such triumphs allowed Smith to quit her day job at an educational publisher and focus solely on her writing.

Among the few details we learn about Smith’s breakup is that it involves the discovery of a postcard. The couple ultimately divorces, and it’s a messy one, with years of litigation, as he remarries and moves out of state. Smith does not share the ugly scenes, nor does she tell us what kind of a lover he had been, his sexual fantasies or the location of a secret tattoo. She even tells the reader she won’t be doing a Mommy Dearest-style takedown. “This book you’re holding is not powered by anger, but by curiosity and a desire to understand,” she writes. “This book is powered by questions, many of them unanswerable.”

Smith’s decision to omit bucks the prevailing trend in memoir and was based not only on her curiosity and desire to understand — and forgive — but because she has a son and a daughter she wants to shield from their parents’ mistakes. Even as friends encourage small acts of revenge (like sending Smith’s ex a picture of her signing a book at a conference), she demurs. The memoir includes the poem “Good Bones,” which conveys an attitude that lies at the book’s core: “Life is short and the world/is at least half terrible, and for every kind/stranger, there is one who would break you, though I keep this from my children. I am trying to sell them the world. Any decent realtor,/walking you through a real shithole, chirps on/about good bones: This place could be beautiful,/ right? You could make this place beautiful.”

Ally Markovich, education reporter, Berkeleyside

Strangers to Ourselves: Unsettled Minds and the Stories That Make Us by Rachel Aviv has haunted me since I read it at the beginning of 2023. In her deeply reported account, Aviv asks when the stories we tell ourselves about mental illness help us find tools to overcome or trap us in our own narratives about who we are. Giving examples of both across time and culture, Aviv breathes life and rich story into a debate that goes back to the origins of psychiatry. Her own experiences with mental illness bookend Strangers to Ourselves, and they lingered in my mind throughout the year. Reading this book gave me rich context to reevaluate how I think about my own mental health, and prompted rich conversations with my friends.

Nico Savidge, city hall reporter, Berkeleyside

You might assume a book about the effects of sea level rise on California will be grim but necessary reading – something that will help you understand the threats facing cherished beaches and coastal communities, and in doing so bum you out about our future in a warming world. California Against the Sea: Visions for Our Vanishing Coastline is not that kind of book.

Los Angeles Times reporter Rosanna Xia is clear about the stakes and difficult decisions posed by rising tides. On a tour of threatened shorelines up and down the coast, we get to know neighborhoods losing ground to crumbling cliffs, environmental justice advocates concerned about waterfronts that were home to heavy industry and iconic beaches washing away in the rising surf.

But Xia also makes a compelling case that the way California has treated its coastline for generations — as a desirable commodity to be parceled off and sold to the wealthy, or elsewhere, as a dumping ground for industrial infrastructure — was never sustainable to begin with, and this moment offers us an invitation to rethink our relationship with the ocean we cherish. I came away from California Against the Sea with a fragile optimism that this state, which has moved to protect its coast in the past, can do so again. The bill has come due for our attempts at the control of nature — the question is what comes next.