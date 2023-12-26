A postcard of the original fountain circa 1913. Courtesy: Sarah Wikander collection

In 1957, a roofing truck loaded down with shingles was heading down the steep grade of Marin Avenue when its brakes gave out.

The truck smashed into the Fountain at the Circle, destroying the Beaux Arts-style structure that was built in 1911. Luckily the driver survived, but the fountain and the four grizzly bear cubs that adorn it, did not.

What was left of the fountain was hauled away, and the Circle lay in disrepair for 35 years.

The Oakland Tribune, Oct. 18, 1957. Courtesy: Newspapers.com

Then, in 1993, a neighborhood group began exploring ways to bring the Fountain back to the Circle. They made inquiries with the City of Berkeley, and found out that another neighborhood group was looking into ways to rehabilitate the Fountain Walk, the broad path and stairway that once connected the local trolleys that ran around the Circle to Key System trains nearby.

With encouragement from Shirley Dean, the mayor of Berkeley at the time, the two groups merged and became Friends of the Fountain and Walk (FOFW).

The group raised about $100,000 from 1,200 donors to build a new replica fountain. The original architectural drawings were used to recast the fountain and an artist was commissioned to recreate the bear cubs.

When it was unveiled in 1996, thousands of residents filled the Circle and surrounding streets to see the newly built fountain and celebrate its dedication. Speeches were given, gingerbread cookies in the shape of the fountain’s grizzly bear cubs were served. The Cal Band played, as did the Berkeley High School jazz ensemble. Mayor Dean arrived at the event in a 1912 fire truck. The Berkeleyan called it “one of the largest ceremonial events in the history of the city.”

Residents fill the Circle and surrounding streets for dedication of the newly built fountain in 1996. Courtesy: Friends of the Fountain and Walk

Now Friends of the Fountain and Walk is celebrating again, as this year marks its 30th anniversary.

The original fountain was Berkeley’s first public work of art, said Michael Gray, president of the group’s board. It was designed by John Galen Howard, the supervising architect of the UC Berkeley campus, who also designed Memorial Stadium, the Greek Theater, the Campanile, and many other structures throughout the campus. The original bear cubs were created by Arthur Putnam, a “well-known animal sculptor,” according to a 1911 article in the Berkeley Daily Gazette. The fountain’s original price tag: $2,500.

The fountain and walk were built as part of the new Northbrae subdivision in the Berkeley Hills.

Grizzly Bear cubs adorn the Fountain at the Circle. Berkeleyside file photo

At the time, local developers floated the idea of moving the state capital from Sacramento to Berkeley. The fountain would be the grand entrance to the capitol building, which would be erected near the site where Northbrae Community Church now stands. There was even a statewide referendum on the matter, which voters ultimately rejected. But many streets in the area are named after California counties, a vestige of the failed capital bid.

The Circle is on city-owned property, but the group is able to make repairs, big and small, and fund things the city cannot.

“The city has been a great partner,” said Gray. “It’s been a really good partnership for many years.”

In the past 30 years, FOFW has worked with the city to make numerous improvements to the Fountain and Walk. Its members have installed new irrigation and pumps. They’ve built new benches, and improved the landscaping. They’ve also done 3D imaging of the fountain, in case another runaway truck destroys this one.

The nonprofit is entirely volunteer-run, and holds workdays the first Saturday of every month, “which anybody is welcome to come out and help with,” said Gray.

This month, the group decorated the space for the holidays, installing lighting around the perimeter and decorating the grizzly bear cubs with wreaths for their necks and kippahs for their heads.

“People really like coming by and seeing it during the holidays,” said Gray. “It’s just a fun thing for us to do.”

While the group has spent its first 30 years working to preserve and maintain these historic landmarks that date back to the early 20th century, the future of the organization has them looking even deeper into the past.

The Grizzly Cubs at the Marin Fountain wear a festive wreath with red bows and berries for the holidays. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

A new plaque installed this year at the base of Fountain Walk tells the short history of the Fountain but also notes: “Several large volcanic outcroppings in the area contain centuries-old grinding stones created by the Indigenous Ohlone people,” an acknowledgement that this land was important long before developers broke ground on the Northbrae subdivision.

“Our group’s focus is on these important historical elements of the neighborhood that date to the last century,” said Gray. “But we recognize that there is a history of this area that goes back much farther, a still living-history of the Indigenous Lisjan Ohlone that have been present here for millennia.”

At the time of its dedication in 1996, Mayor Shirley Dean, in a special edition of her Dean’s List newsletter, wrote, “The fountain, a gift from the community, stands as a monument to the people and spirit of Berkeley and to the wonderful magic of this great place.”

That magic and community spirit has been the guiding force for FOFW these past 30 years.

“We wouldn’t have made it this far without the community really being involved and supporting what we do,” said Gray. “We just feel like we’re stewards of this thing, but it really is the community’s local treasure.”

Friends of the Fountain and Walk. Phone: 510-982-9738. Connect via Facebook.