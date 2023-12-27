End of Trip — Sahara. Credit: Another Hole In the Head

It’s hard to believe another year is almost over, yet here we are: It’s December, and time for my 15th annual “favorite films” list. This time — in addition to offering my usual caveats (these are my favorites, I don’t pretend to be qualified to rank what’s best, and I haven’t seen everything), I’m going to take a brief and hopefully instructive glance back at 2022.

My favorite film of 2022 was animator Phil Tippett’s long-gestating Mad God. Coming as a surprise to no one, the film was shamefully ignored at the Oscars (it wasn’t even nominated in the Animated Feature category); the Academy instead anointed Everything Everywhere All At Once the best film of the year. I dutifully caught up with Everything a few months ago, and was thoroughly disappointed: It’s an annoying, incoherent mish-mash of special effects and quick cuts, saved only by the presence of the legendary James Hong. I generously gave it a “4” (out of 10) on IMDb.

A few weeks later, I checked out Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, another of last year’s Oscar heavyweights. In comparison to Everywhere, The Whale is a miracle of narrative logic, which isn’t saying a great deal: Despite Brendan Fraser’s excellent performance, Aronofsky’s film is thoroughly far-fetched and mortally wounded by Sadie Sink’s onscreen hissy fits as Fraser’s deeply unpleasant daughter. Though the film benefits from the presence of newcomer Hong Chau, it’s just not very good (but I did give it a “5” on IMDb).

Indeed, Hollywood has a long history of rewarding inferior art (1953’s Best Picture winner, Cecil B. DeMille’s star-studded big top bloater The Greatest Show on Earth, being perhaps the most famous example), and last year was no exception. Instead, it provided a reminder that lots of excellent films are overlooked by the “experts” every year — which is (hopefully) where my list comes in!

So without further ado, here are my favorite feature-length motion pictures of 2023:

1. End of Trip – Sahara: I won’t recapitulate my review from a few weeks ago, but this is a magical piece of cinema. Its place atop my list marks the second consecutive year in which a “decades-in-the-making” film has taken home the top prize. Read into that what you will.

2. Fremont: This locally shot dramedy is a wonderful character study with a glossy artistic veneer courtesy cinematographer Laura Valadao’s black and white photography. Carolina Cavalli’s droll but pointed screenplay offers a hint of a happy ending for those in need of a little uplift.

3. The Snow and the Bear: There’s an outside chance this brilliant feature about a nurse struggling to adapt to life in a frigid Turkish village will be noticed by Academy voters — but I won’t be holding my breath.

4. House of Izabel: I do like a good political allegory, and this was the best one I saw in 2023, focusing on a group of Brazilian generals trying to forget the crimes they committed during and after 1964’s military coup.

5. The Starling Girl: This nuanced, thoughtful and honest examination of Evangelical Christianity is a deeply personal film from writer-director Laurel Parmet; it’s buoyed by Eliza Scanlen’s marvelous performance as a confused teenager torn between the sacred and the profane.

6. Living: Who doesn’t adore Bill Nighy? He’s always good, and delivers another sterling performance in this post-war tearjerker.

7. 26.2 to Life: This outstanding documentary takes viewers behind the walls of California’s San Quentin prison, where they meet a group of incarcerated long-distance runners. Inspirational stuff.

8. Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy: A fascinating look at the production of John Schlesinger’s masterpiece, which miraculously won the Oscar for Best Picture in 1970.

9. Among the Beasts: I like an action film every now and then, and this was the best one I saw this year. The film works thanks to terrific performances by Tory Kittles and Libe Barer as New York gangsters searching for some kidnapped relatives. Look for it on your favorite streaming service.

10. A Gaza Weekend: I adored this gentle satire, but I’m not sure I can ever watch it again. Will there ever be another Palestinian comedy shot in Gaza? Ceasefire two months ago, please.

11. Poundcake: My favorite bad-taste comedy of the year, Poundcake offers a stinging and often hilarious critique of social media influencers.

12. Werner Herzog Radical Dreamer: I just realized I devoted the better part of three columns this year to Herzog. Sorry/not sorry: He is my favorite filmmaker, and this documentary is a worthy tribute to his life and his art.

13. BS High: I caught up with this HBO documentary on cable (well, satellite — does anyone still subscribe to cable anymore? For that matter, am I the last guy who still relies on a satellite dish?), and was gobsmacked by its true story of a charming sociopath who created a high school out of whole cloth just so he could get his fake school’s football team on ESPN. Astonishing.

14. City Girl: If Herzog is our greatest 21st century director, I think there’s a case to make for F.W. Murnau as the greatest of the 20th. Most cineastes know him for Nosferatu (1922) and The Last Laugh (1924), but Murnau continued to produce great films after he moved to the United States, including the near flawless Sunrise: A Tale of Two Humans (1927). Here’s a film he made shortly before his death (but new to me in 2023), a gorgeous silent tale of hardscrabble life on a Minnesota farm. Recently screened by Turner Classic Movies, it’s just as good as his more famous features.