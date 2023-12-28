Photos can convey so much more than words.

In 2023, like much of the region, Berkeley was drenched by a string of storms in January and February that saturated the ground. It brought joy — flowing creek beds, snow in the hills, an abundance of wildflowers in the spring — and pain — mudslides and fallen trees.

At 101 years old, Ben Stern showed us the serial number tattooed on his left arm while at a concentration camp in Poland during World War II.

We photographed the Juneteenth celebration and a go-kart race in North Berkeley. We took portraits of the owners of a longtime Asian American bookstore that was closing and a Ukrainian who fled the war-torn country and sought refuge in Berkeley.

We profiled the people connected to People’s Park and told the story of Indian and Mortar rocks.

And, at the end of the day and year’s end, we showed how the Berkeley Marina is an ideal place to watch the sunset, even on a cool winter day in December.

Here are a few stories we documented through our camera lens this year.

A series of storms in January provided plenty of rain to replenish dried-up creek beds in Berkeley. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

A torrent of rain unleashed in January caused several mudslides in the Berkeley Hills. This house, which was recently renovated, saw a hillside crash into its living room. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Ben Stern, 101, shows the serial number tattooed onto his left arm while at a concentration camp in Poland during World War II. Originally born in Poland, Stern lost most of his family during the holocaust and moved to the United States after the war, where family and friends helped them build a new life. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Tina Jones Williams, (background) an author and folklorist, leads a Black History walking tour of South Berkeley in Berkeley on Feb. 11, 2023. Carole Davis Kennerly, the first Black woman elected as Berkeley’s vice mayor, made opening remarks. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Snow in the Berkeley Hills in February. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Where there’s snow, the kids will play. Enough powdery stuff fell in February in the Berkeley Hills that enticed the Offenbach family to come all the way from Pacifica to join in the fun. Bruce Offenbach sleds in Tilden Park on Feb. 24, 2023. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

The owners of Eastwind Books of Berkeley, Harvey and Bea Dong, are photographed outside the downtown shop on April 27, 2023. Their lease ended on April 30. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

A cake was made in honor of Michael Delacour, co-founder of People’s Park who died in March, on the park’s 54th anniversary in April. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Elsa Napawan takes the turn onto Madera Street in the “Rogue Fun” kart on Sunday, May 28. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Stanley Ward has been Little Farm’s caretaker at Tilden Reginal Park for the past 23 years. Credit: Joanne Furio

Maceo Clardy stands for a portrait outside his apartment in Berkeley on May 27, 2023. Clardy is in the process of packing up his things as he waits to find out whether he will be evicted at the end of the week. Credit: Kori Suzuki for Berkeleyside

Andrew, a 22-year-old Ukrainian refugee, was photographed on retired social worker Bobbie Steinhart’s backyard deck in the Berkeley Hills, where he has been living while waiting for his migration case to advance. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Eric Cox with his sons at the Juneteenth celebration poses for Berkeleyside’s photo booth. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight Brielle Blake, 11, at the Juneteenth celebration poses for Berkeleyside’s photo booth. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Sixth grader Sophia Jang searches for articles about the San Jose Sharks team in the sports section. Jang, who loves hockey, has been working on a piece about “why the team has done so bad” this season. Students in a summer journalism program learned literacy by interviewing star athletes. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Kimani Okearah, photographed in Foresthill, is the brother of Kiovanni LaRoyce Lyles, who died in People’s Park in 2021. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

A restaurant worker takes a smoke break on Addison Street in downtown Berkeley, which has shown signs of recovery since the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on many city centers. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Hundreds of UC Berkeley students gathered at Sproul Plaza in a nationwide walkout demanding a cease-fire in Gaza on Oct. 25. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Berkeley residents and friends gather around an empty Shabbat table in Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park before sunset on Nov. 10 to raise awareness about the plight of the estimated 240 hostages abducted by Hamas since its attack on Israel on Oct. 7. Several Bay Area cities participated in the vigil organized by dozens of Jewish organizations, including the Jewish Community Relations Council, Beth El and Beth Israel Congregations in Berkeley, and the Israeli American Council. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Osha Neumann photographed in front of his mural, “A People’s History of Telegraph Avenue,” on Haste Street and Telegraph Avenue. He was featured in “These are the people of People’s Park.” Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Indian and Mortar rocks are the famous boulders nestled in the Berkeley Hills. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Corrina Gould, spokesperson and chair for the Confederated Villages of Lisjan Nation, walked to the top of Indian Rock in August 2022 and looked out across the bay. “This is a beautiful place. It calls human beings to it for a reason,” she says. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

A stunning sunset was taken from the Berkeley Marina on Sunday, Dec. 10. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Featured image: Berkeley High School’s girls flag football team debuted in September after the sport became sanctioned in California in February, following Florida, Alabama and Nevada. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight