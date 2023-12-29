This file photo shows the Berkeley public safety headquarters. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Crime trends have been a bit of a mixed bag for Berkeley in 2023.

Thefts were down 9% in the first 50 weeks compared to the same time in 2022, but burglaries, auto thefts and robberies were all on the rise. Shootings are down for the year, but assaults are slightly up, according to police data.

Precise reasons for the trends in particular types of crime were not immediately available. The Berkeley Police Department typically offers a comprehensive review of crime statistics for each calendar year the following March.

As they have across the county, thefts of catalytic converters have plagued Berkeley motorists in recent years, but the trend finally seems to be on the decline, according to police data. There were 453 recorded for 2023 as of Dec. 18, compared to 847 for 2022, the highest in recent history. However, 2023’s numbers were still significantly higher than in pre-pandemic years, when just a few dozen a year was the norm, or even 2019, when they first spiked to 186.

In this file photo, Berkeley police show several catalytic converters they recovered during a car stop. Credit: Berkeley Police Department

Another apparent downward trend was in the seizure of firearms by city police, especially of unserialized or “ghost” guns. In 2022, officers seized 115 guns, of which 43 were unserialized. From January through November this year, they rounded up 71, of which 18 were unserialized.

There had been 37 hate crimes reported in 2023 as of the end of November, up from 36 for all of 2022. Hate crimes targeting Jewish people had seen the most significant increase, accounting for 22% of hate crimes reported in 2023 versus 8% in 2022, but Black people nevertheless remained the most frequent targets of hate crimes in Berkeley, accounting for 33% of all reports in 2022 and 30% so far this year.

While total thefts were down 9% this year at 2,775, burglaries, auto thefts and robberies were all up. A 16% increase in burglaries brought the total this year to 2,521, robberies increased 31% to 357 and auto theft increased by 62% to 1,289 for the year.

Police officials have said that retail theft remains a significant challenge. Many thefts are one-offs, with someone trying to walk out of a grocery or convenience store or pharmacy with liquor or over-the-counter medication or food. But a frequent target for more organized retail thieves is the shopping district near the northwest corner of the city, where there are several higher-end retail stores and easy access to highways in and out of town.

Arson was also on the rise in 2023, with 68 investigations as of Dec. 12, or a 42% increase over the same timeframe in 2022. Arson can be as simple as a trash can fire or an ignited shopping cart. Police did take calls this year for people allegedly lighting fires inside a spice shop on University Avenue, outside a church on Martin Luther King Jr. Way and on two separate occasions at the same apartment building on Oxford Street.

One troubling trend police have pointed out is “vehicles failing to yield for our officers,” police Capt. Michael Durbin reported to the Police Accountability Board earlier in December. Durbin had mentioned the same phenomenon earlier in the year, saying that more and more motorists were fleeing when Berkeley police tried to pull them over.

Retail theft remains high, BPD says

The REI store on San Pablo Avenue and North Face Outlet on Fifth Street are especially favored for thieves acting alone or in small groups, who typically snatch up bundles of jackets and coats or backpacks, according to court records. Police believe one man stole North Face Outlet merchandise on at least three separate occasions this year, once on his own, once with another man and once with a woman, totaling over $5,000 between the three incidents, according to court records.

Another man is believed to be the mastermind behind seven different thefts or attempted thefts at REI, totaling over $16,000 in merchandise, according to court records.

In September, employees at Sephora on Fourth Street reported that a team of six people coordinated a heist, with two distracting employees, while four others stuffed their pockets with merchandise totaling thousands of dollars, according to court records.

Police believe a pair of men, sometimes in league with a third, were behind a series of thefts at Apple stores in Berkeley, Emeryville and Santa Clara, in one instance taking more than $28,000 worth of electronics, according to court records.

This 2018 file photo shows the aftermath of a burglary attempt at the Berkeley Apple store. Credit: Berkeley Police Department

Fewer killings, but still more violence

As far as violent crimes go, Berkeley police had investigated 357 robberies as of Dec. 12, or 31% more than the same timeframe in 2022; 161 sexual assaults, or 1% more than last year; and 729 assaults or batteries, a 6% increase.

Berkeley police have investigated one homicide, that of Maura Claire Ghizzoni on Sept. 23, as of Dec. 20, compared to three for 2022.

Ghizzoni worked as a midwife at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, “a career that both embodied and fueled her lifelong celebration of life,” her family wrote in a memorial submitted to Berkeleyside. She was also a jeweler, metal worker and painter, and enjoyed music, yoga and dance.

Maura Ghizzoni. Courtesy of her family

Ghizzoni’s son, Jonah Roper, 36, has been charged with murder in her death. Court records and community accounts show Roper has long grappled with mental illness, with his late mother frequently acting as his champion.

Ghizzoni spent “more than 20 years of efforts and attempts to get (Roper) treatment,” Councilmember Susan Wengraf, of whom Ghizzoni was a constituent, said in October when the City Council adjourned in Ghizzoni’s honor. Ghizzoni “worked for years to advocate for him and to support him in a system that is so broken and has failed everyone in this particular family and in so many others,” Wengraf said.

Roper, who police said tried to flee the scene in a stolen car, has remained in custody ever since at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. uperior Court Judge James P. Kramer ordered on Dec. 20 that Roper undergo a mental health evaluation while in custody. He was scheduled to enter a plea that day, but it has been moved to Jan. 24.

Homicide, in general, is a rarity in Berkeley, with the number oscillating between none and five since 2013, according to police data.

While all of 2022’s killings were by gun, Ghizzoni’s killing was a stabbing. hootings in total were also down for 2023.

Violent crimes correspond to mental health

Berkeley police have investigated several cases of attempted murder so far this year.

In July, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged 24-year-old Bradley Marcrum with attempted homicide after city police said he poured gasoline on a 68-year-old man and set him on fire in an “unprovoked” attack on June 28.

Police said bystanders at the scene, near Bonar Street and University Avenue, were able to put out the fire, “likely saving the victim’s life.”

Marcrum has pleaded not guilty to or denied all allegations against him. e remains in custody at the Santa Rita Jail and is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Jan. 11. He had been briefly placed on a mental health hold in San Francisco the day before the attack, according to the East Bay Times.

In another case of alleged family violence, 21-year-old Byron Gabriel DeCles is charged with two counts of attempted homicide and other crimes after police said he attacked three relatives at a Claremont home on Dec. 8. He has pleaded not guilty to or denied all the allegations against him and is scheduled for a pretrial hearing Jan. 17. His family has said he has a history of mental health issues.

While shootings in general are down, it has been another uncommonly high year for another statistical rarity in Berkeley: police shootings.

Berkeley officers killed two people in the course of separate investigations this year, one man who police say had just killed a co-parent to his child and then turned his revolver on investigating officers; the second a man who drove onto a curb — and nearly over a police officer trying to arrest another man — while trying to flee a burglary investigation.

In the previous 15 years, from 2008 to 2022, there had only been two other fatal shootings by Berkeley officers and only four more non-fatal ones, according to police.