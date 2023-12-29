Bartavelle/Bar Sardine 1621 San Pablo Ave., Berkeley; bartavellecafe.com Cafe Hours: Tuesday through Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wine bar hours: Thursday through Sunday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

OK, it’s technically not new, but there’s no ignoring the will of 2023 Nosh Awards voters. Bartavelle won in the category of best new bar, and it lapped the competition in votes.

Mother and son team Suzanne Drexhage and Sam Sobolewski first opened Bartavelle in Berkeley in 2012, initially attracting a daytime following for tasty cafe fare. Later, it started morphing into Bar Sardine in the evenings, a wine bar with seasonal shared plates, and attracted a nighttime crowd as well.

During the COVID-19 shutdowns, though, Bartavelle moved from its cafe space and only operated as a takeout window.

In June, Bartavelle reopened as a full-service restaurant, much to the delight of East Bay imbibers. With the rebirth of a sit-down space, Bartavelle put a new focus on evening service and Bar Sardine returned as well. The crowds returned too.

Other nominees in the best new bar category were Banter Wine Bar, The Barbary, Hal’s After Hours, Luna Sea Lounge and Ninth Life.