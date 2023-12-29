Burdell 4640 Telegraph Ave., Oakland; burdelloakland.com Hours: Open Wednesday through Sunday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

With a series of pop-up dinners testing out his concept of seasonally-driven soul food as seen through a fine-dining lens, chef Geoff Davis built considerable anticipation for his first restaurant after years of executing the menus of others.

When Burdell opened in Temescal in September, it did not disappoint Nosh readers, who voted it the best new restaurant of 2023. From the 70s-styling to the menu crafted using produce and products from Bay Area farmers markets, Davis is off to a fast start.

A close second in the 2023 Nosh Awards voting for best new restaurant was Starter Bakery’s first retail and cafe location in Rockridge, which opened in March and quickly won a devoted following for its hearty breads, flaky pastries, sandwiches and other items.

Other nominees in the best new restaurant category were Parche, Good Luck Gato, Popoca and Los Cilantros.

Starter Bakery founder Brian Wood, behind the counter of his new Rockridge cafe. Credit: Melati Citrawireja