One of the nation's first Asian bookstore closes, an Affordable Housing Guide, Hopkins Street, People's Park, Indian and Mortar rocks and more.
Harvey Dong bought Eastwind Books of Berkeley with his wife, Beatrice, in 1996 and turned the tiny shop into a national hotspot for Asian American literature and studies. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight
  1. One of nation’s first Asian American bookstores is closing after 41 years

Eastwind Books of Berkeley on University has a long and intriguing history that begins with the co-owners story in 1960s San Francisco.

  1. Affordable Housing Guide

Housing and Homelessness reporters for Berkeleyside and Oaklandside collaborated on this guide after readers frequently asked them how to apply for and find affordable housing in Alameda County. The guide answers several of their questions and includes a pocket-size print version. 

  1. How did the Hopkins Street bike lane project turn into a ‘culture war’?

The effort to improve street safety in one of Berkeley’s wealthiest neighborhoods morphed into one of the most heated debates in local politics, fueling conflicts online and in person between neighbors, merchants, advocacy groups and city officials.

  1. Wiretaps and martinis: A tour of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s Berkeley

Want to know the Berkeley haunts where Oppenheimer,  the so-called father of the atomic bomb, spent some of his time in the 1930s and ’40s before taking on the most dangerous job of the 20th century? You’ll want to read this story. It will take you on a journey from UC Berkeley’s Physics building to raucous parties in the Berkeley Hills.    

  1. Achievement gap in Berkeley schools has long been among the nation’s very worst

The Berkeley Unified School District spent decades striving to close the achievement gap between Black and Latino students and their white and Asian peers. Despite its efforts, the district still has the second-largest gap in scores behind Washington, D.C.    

  1. A devastating fire left 4,000 people homeless in Berkeley. 100 years later what can we learn 

Berkeley has had its share of massive conflagrations, including in 1923 when a fire tore through a northeastern neighborhood, destroying nearly 600 residential buildings and leaving almost 4,000 residents and UC Berkeley students homeless. The three-part series commemorates the centennial of the 1923 fire. Part 1 tells the story of the day the fire broke out, Part 2 explores the immediate aftermath and Part 3 focuses on lessons learned and how firefighting has changed in the last 100 years.

  1. At 28, he died on Berkeley’s streets. His story is part of an epidemic of isolation  

Kiovonni LaRoyce Lyles, who died alone in People’s Park in 2021, was much younger than the average age of most homeless people who have died in Alameda County. Lyles’ family faced pandemic-related health problems and financial obstacles while trying but failing to find and help him. 

  1. Downtown Berkeley’s pandemic recovery is uneven, but far from a ‘doom loop’

Like other downtowns, Berkeley’s core took a beating in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many UC Berkeley students moved back home, and Berkeley High and Berkeley City College students studied remotely. Three years later, downtown Berkeley is starting to show signs of a rebound, with the vacancy rate for ground-floor commercial space more than tripling.    

  1. These are the people of People’s Park

Hear and read the stories of a diverse group of people connected to People’s Park for myriad reasons. They are lawyers, students, social workers and cooks. 

  1. The stories Indian and Mortar rocks can tell us

The famous boulders are a symbol of a destroyed cultural landscape but also of what remains worth protecting. They are also a main attraction for a loyal community of rock climbers.

"*" indicates required fields

See an error that needs correcting? Have a tip, question or suggestion? Drop us a line.
Hidden

Berkeleyside is Berkeley, California’s independently-owned local news site. Learn more about the Berkeleyside team. Questions? Email editors@berkeleyside.org.