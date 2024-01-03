Shotgun Players brings to the stage the feeling of falling in love for the first time, with the world premiere of Babes in Ho-lland. The play’s title is a pun on the name of an actual dormitory (Holland Hall) at The University of Pittsburgh, where this story takes place.

Shotgun Players’ Babes in Ho-lland, Jan. 13-Feb. 4, Ashby Stage, 1901 Ashby Ave., Berkeley. Tickets online or at (510) 841-6500 ext. 303.

Described by playwright Deneen Reynolds-Knott as an “unabashed love story,” Babes is not a typical rom-com. Two Black women at a predominantly white college, Ciara and Taryn, bond over R&B in the sunless winter of 1996. In this poignant journey, the women sing along to tunes like “Who Can I Run To,” by Xscape, underscoring moments of realization and intimacy with deep bass beats.

“The ’90s is very particular because so many different genres of music were popular and chart-topping at the same time,” Deneen says. The play nods to Janet Jackson, Babes in Toyland, Bikini Kill and D’Angelo among others. When the characters can’t find the right words, the music helps them express themselves.

“Both main characters, Taryn and Ciara, are Black women, and they share a lot of commonalities — especially in their music taste — but their backgrounds, lives and interests are different. Blackness is not monolithic,” says Director Leigh Rondon-Davis. “The play reminds us that there isn’t one single way to be Black or express yourself as a Black person, and that’s something to be celebrated!”

Director Leigh Rondon-Davis. Credit: Robbie Sweeny

Rondon-Davis is a verified force in the Bay Area theater scene. A leader of artistic curation at Crowded Fire Theater, Leigh’s directing talents have been featured at New Conservatory Theatre Center, Aurora, TheatreFIRST and West Edge Opera. Rondon-Davis (who uses they/them pronouns) champions the voices of BIPOC and other historically underrepresented people.

Using their training as a anti-racist facilitator through the Playwrights Foundation and as a transformative justice educator from the Emergent Strategy Ideation Institute, Rondon-Davis brought artistic facilitator Nailah Harper-Malveaux into the Shotgun rehearsal process. Harper-Malveaux and Rondon-Davis are a powerful team, having directed Edit Annie at Crowded Fire Theater, securing a shot-out from the San Francisco Chronicle as one of the best productions of 2023.

“My role as a facilitator is to be a cheerleader, a friendly face, an outside artistic eye, and a sounding board for Leigh,” says Harper-Malveaux. “I help create community agreements that happen at the first rehearsal and synthesize feedback from various stakeholders for the director.”

Some of the cast and crew for Shotgun Players’ “Babes in Ho-lland” are, from left: Nailah Harper-Malveaux, Tierra Allen, Leigh Rondon-Davis, Sundiata Ayinde, Milo Blue Fielding Bailey, Ciera Eis, Jasmine Milan Williams, Vanessa Hill and Paige Waissenburger. Credit: Robbie Sweeny

Artistic facilitators are becoming more commonplace in the performing arts. They provide an objective voice when complex topics arise. Race, class, and the imbalances in systemic infrastructures like universities and financial institutions all have a presence in this production. “Sometimes it’s helpful to have a third party who doesn’t have a traditional position of power to be an advocate or a listening ear,” Harper-Malveaux says.

Babes actress Sundiata Ayinde appreciates having the additional presence of an artistic facilitator and collaborating with Rondon-Davis. “Leigh makes each discovery a collective effort, by valuing our instincts and challenging our perceptions,” Ayinde says. “Leigh reminds me why I love the theater.”

Babes in Ho-lland will be presented Sat., Jan. 13 through Sun., Feb. 4. There will be a haptic tour and audio-described performance for blind and low-vision patrons on Sun., Jan. 28, in partnership with Gravity Access. In addition to in-person performances, live-stream performances are available Jan. 25-Feb. 1.

Shotgun Players is also working with Berkeley Community Media to provide a high-definition, cinema-quality experience from Feb. 14 to 21 for those who would prefer to enjoy Babes in Ho-lland and support the Shotgun Players from the comfort of their own homes.

On Feb. 1, Shotgun Players will co-host a pre-show cocktail event with Black female-owned shops, spotlighting local businesses. Pay-what-you-can tickets are available at previews. Also, through a program launched last year, Shotgun Players offers free tickets to anyone who identifies as a trans person of color. Use the discount code “TPOC4FREE” online at shotgunplayers.org. Interested parties may also mention the code if booking in person, or when calling the box office at (510) 841-6500 ext. 303.