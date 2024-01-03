Calavera

Uptown Oakland Mexican restaurant and bar Calavera will close after service Saturday, Jan. 6. “This is not the way we wanted the new year to start, however, we have made the more than difficult decision to shut our doors,” said the Instagram announcement. “As you all know, the state of Oakland hasn’t been kind to small businesses — with less foot traffic and severely decreased sales, we cannot continue on. Please join us this week to celebrate the good times we’ve all had over the years at Calavera! We’ll welcome you with open arms and gracious hearts.” The bar and restaurant from former owner Chris Pastena opened in 2015, and was transferred to a group of employee-owners in 2022. It generated mixed reviews for its approach to Mexican cuisine, but drew crowds of Uptown regulars for its attractive interior and lively mezcal-focused bar, and was a handsome fixture of Oakland’s nightlife scene. Calavera is at 2337 Broadway in Oakland and will close after service on Jan. 6.

Homemade Cafe

Hearts broke all over Berkeley and beyond when chef-owner Collin Doran announced on Instagram that New Year’s Day would be Homemade Cafe’s last day of service.

Truly a cafe for the people, Homemade’s classic diner-style breakfast and brunch dishes (and, here and there, dinner), its regulars, characters, staffers, and, especially recently, its program to feed hungry folks no matter their finances were part of the fabric of Berkeley for 45 years. Homemade also made national news in 2023, including The Washington Post and The Today Show, for the efforts by Doran and his team to feed the hungry.

For everyone, the homey corner joint with the good coffee cake and cozy corner booths (and Covid-friendly patio seating), was considered one of Berkeley’s friendliest living rooms, an easy place to be a regular. The chatty service, the sense of community, the welcome, the inclusion — all of what Berkeley is meant to be was wrapped up in that casual little restaurant, opened in 1979 and purchased by Doran, a former Homemade busser, in 2011. Doran’s detailed, sincere farewell letter, typewritten onto paper and photographed, is making the rounds on social media and is well worth a read. “I’ve never been accused of being shy or quiet,” Doran cracked in a separate email to Nosh. “It was honestly a very intense and emotional last weekend.”

He added to Nosh via email: “I couldn’t have been prouder in how I tried to run the Homemade Cafe, serving the highest quality food made in house and with love and care, and paying my employees a living wage by including 20 percent to cover gratuities and medical living wage fees. Feeding close to 5000 meals to those who couldn’t afford one with the help of our customers has been life changing. And all the people I’ve met, from the one-time interactions to the lifelong friendships, are the fruits of my many hours of labor and made it all worthwhile. I was right where I should have been and wouldn’t have been anywhere else in the world these past 20-plus years than the corner of Dwight and Sacramento in Berkeley.

“Also there are many places and options as to where we can choose to eat, dine out and spend our money,” Doran continued. “If it’s important to you what types of businesses are in your town, the values they try to uphold as well as the quality of food and service, then just remember those are the places you need to patronize. If you don’t make that a priority then they just might not be around anymore. Even the ones you thought would never close.” Homemade Cafe was at 2454 Sacramento St. in Berkeley.

Jimmy’s Snacks & Deli

Simple, old-fashioned Jimmy’s Deli in downtown Oakland was the type of place where the guy behind the counter knew your name and your order by heart, and then quietly and with a little friendly conversation made you a really good sandwich. The no-frills shop with dedicated fans was first opened in 1983 by Jimmy himself (who has since moved away), then, starting in 2007, was the domain of owner-operator brothers George and Sam K. and their family members who would often help out. “They have to be the nicest guys running the cleanest sandwich shop in all of downtown Oakland,” reads one Yelp review. We’re sorry to hear the shop has closed, and thank a Nosh reader and fan for the tip. Jimmy’s Snacks & Deli was at 1600 Broadway in Oakland.