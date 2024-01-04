At least 100 activists are occupying People’s Park in resistance after UC Berkeley police entered the park late Wednesday night.

About 50 law enforcement officials are currently on scene, at least several dozen belonging to UC police. Shortly before midnight, officers approached the treehouse at the park and began using a chainsaw to dismantle its connection to a community kitchen structure. Occupants remain in the tree house.

Law enforcement has arranged barricades at intersections around the perimeter of the park, including Dwight Way at Telegraph Avenue and at Benvenue Avenue, and Haste Street at College Avenue. The California Highway Patrol and Alameda County sheriff’s deputies are on scene.

Several People’s Park activists have been occupying the park on Monday night, when they held a vigil and began preparing for the university’s action.

Their text-based community alert system notified people that around 11:30 p.m.

The move is the university’s latest attempt to close the historic park and build a 1,100-bed student housing project. The university is currently barred against starting construction at the park by an ongoing lawsuit in the state Supreme Court, but they are allowed to erect fencing.

University spokesperson Dan Mogulof declined to comment on any university action or law enforcement presence at the park this week, saying, “we are not in the business of commenting on every new round of speculation about the site.”

The university says it also intends to build supportive housing at the park for formerly homeless residents, but those plans are in limbo after the affordable housing developer, Resources for Community Development, walked away from the contract in May.

People’s Park activists got word of the university’s plans to enter the park in December and began preparing for possible resistance over the last month.

Preparation ramped up this week after multiple indications that the university would begin fencing off the park, possibly with shipping containers and barbed wire.

Councilmember Rigel Robinson, who oversees the Southside neighborhood, said in a statement late Wednesday evening that he supports student housing construction at the park, but protesters’ rights should be protected.

“I have communicated to campus leadership at every opportunity my ardent opposition to use of excessive force against nonviolent protesters,” he wrote. “This project must represent a step forward for People’s Park and for Berkeley, not a repeat of the state violence that has shaped our history. Our residents’ First Amendment rights must be protected.”

