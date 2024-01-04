Protesters face off with police at a barricade along Regent Street, near People’s Park. Police have blocked off streets leading to the park in every direction, closing the area to the public. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

The first warning Lou Cornum received about the massive police and construction operation at People’s Park came when they were woken up by the sound of construction equipment at 1 a.m. Thursday.

Cornum, an assistant professor of Native American Studies at New York University, moved into an apartment across the street from the park earlier this week, with plans to spend some time doing research and writing in Berkeley.

But now, they and others residents in homes near People’s Park are living behind police barricades that have sealed off the neighborhood from the rest of the city.

Officers are allowing residents who show identification and proof of address past barriers they have set up on blocks surrounding the park area in every direction, but it’s otherwise off-limits to the public.

That has been a problem for Cornum, because they’re subletting the apartment and haven’t gotten any bills or other documents yet that would prove they live there. After talking with heavily armed California Highway Patrol officers working one of the neighborhood barricades Thursday morning, Cornum scrapped a plan to work at the Berkeley Public Library and stayed home instead, worried they could end up stuck outside the police line.

“There’s nothing I can show them to be readmitted to this area, so I’ve been stuck in the neighborhood all day,” Cornum said. “I feel really under lockdown, without any prior warning or communication.”

A UC Berkeley flyer shows streets around People’s Park that are closed to all but residents. Credit: UC Berkeley

UC Berkeley spokesman Kyle Gibson said the street barricades would be up for the next “three to four days,” though they could be removed sooner, as crews work to build a barrier made of shipping containers around People’s Park. Gibson said UC Berkeley has set up an around-the-clock phone line, at 510-666-9165, to help residents like Cornum who need assistance getting through the barriers.

The university notified some churches and businesses ahead of time about its plans to block off the area, Gibson said, but did not extend that notice to all residents.

Nor did the university post any signs warning drivers not to leave cars near the park — several were towed from the area as the construction operation began overnight Thursday. Gibson said the cars were taken to a UC Berkeley lot several blocks away to ensure they weren’t damaged if there was a confrontation between police and protesters; owners were not ticketed, and received a $100 gift card for the inconvenience.

He said the university did not notify residents or drivers about its plans to avoid alerting park supporters about the start of the operation.

“We did not want there to be a large protest scene,” Gibson said. “We wanted things to be as safe and smooth as possible, and that’s exactly what happened.”

People’s Park sits in Berkeley’s most densely populated neighborhood, though with Cal on winter break the Southside area is less busy than usual this week, and student dorms — including some inside the police perimeter — are empty. Students return for the start of the spring semester next week.

Police officers stand at one of several metal barricades on streets leading to People’s Park. Credit: Nico Savidge

Still, Cornum and Wendy Sparks, an activist who opposes UC Berkeley’s plan to build student housing at the park and also lives behind the barricade line, said it has been upsetting to watch how law enforcement has swarmed the neighborhood.

“It really makes us feel unsafe when we encounter six police [officers] barricading our street,” said Sparks, who had to show her identification and proof of residency after leaving the neighborhood with her son to meet a friend for breakfast Thursday morning.

Although Cornum does not live in Berkeley and has not closely followed the debate over People’s Park, they sharply criticized UC Berkeley’s tactics.

“It seems like such an unacceptable overreach,” Cornum said, for the university to “shut down this entire neighborhood.”