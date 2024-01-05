Rapidly-expanding spicy fried chicken chain Dave’s Hot Chicken has a new location in Pleasant Hill, located inside the former Rubio’s. Dave’s Hot Chicken, 2390 Monument Blvd., Suite D., Pleasant Hill

Modern sushi restaurant Kinja has opened inside the roomy former Zachary’s San Ramon space at Crow Canyon Commons. The upscale sushi restaurant and bar features large screen televisions and a sizable amount of dining room seating as well as a long sushi bar, and is garnering enthusiastic reviews for its fish and Japanese cuisine. The restaurant also has a location in Concord (and, as Oakland locals may recall, a former location on Grand Ave.). Kinja Sushi, 3110 Crow Canyon Pl. (at Crow Canyon Commons), San Ramon

Local sailors and seafood lovers are excited about this one — the Berkeley Marina has a sleek new restaurant for cocktails, wines, fresh oysters, calamari, crab and mussels, as well as burgers, composed salads and pastas. Marina Seafood Dockside Patio, which opened Jan. 4, is a warm, inviting little waterfront seafood restaurant with a spacious parking lot, next door to (and from the same owners as) Hana Japan Steak & Seafood. Water-facing windows along the sit-down dining room invite bay views and a true oceanside patio feel. We also expect the seats at the attractive full bar to fill up quickly for marina-adjacent snacking and sipping. Sea you there. Marina Seafood Dockside Patio, 235 University Ave., Suite B (Berkeley Marina), Berkeley