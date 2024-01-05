This week’s upheaval at People’s Park is part of a long story of protest and occupation at Berkeley’s iconic Southside park. The events brought back vivid memories for photographer Richard Misrach, who went to Cal and lives in Berkeley. Misrach documented the Telegraph Avenue neighborhood, including the people of the park, in the early 1970s. “I can’t believe it was a half century ago,” he said on Thursday.

The photographer, whose work has been exhibited around the world, was recently going through his archive, looking at those images captured on the five- block stretch of Telegraph leading to the campus, many of which were included in his first book,Telegraph 3 A.M. The work from that volume was recently shown at MoMa, New York.

Among the collection, he discovered a couple of striking photographs that had never been published before and offered them to Berkeleyside in light of current events and the resurgence of resistance from a group of park defenders.

Before taking portraits of people on the streets of Berkeley, Misrach’s photography was mostly about the landscape. But, as he told MoMa, he was struck by a realization that he could turn his camera at the post-flower-child counterculture of his own neighborhood. “This is what’s going on,” he reflected. “Why am I not photographing it?”

It’s not the only time Misrach ended up working close to home. He captured, over three years, the view of the Golden Gate from his house in the Berkeley hills. And he photographed the aftermath of the 1991 Oakland-Berkeley Firestorm, although he chose not to make those devastating images public until 20 years later. As he told Berkeleyside in 2011,“The meaning of photographs changes over time. Photographs can be really exploitative and I don’t want to be part of a media circus. History shifts the meaning.”

Couple in sleeping bag, People’s Park, Berkeley 1972-1974. Credit: Richard Misrach

“Planter fist” in People’s Park, Berkeley 1972-74. Credit: Richard Misrach

Woody in People’s Park, Berkeley 1972-74. Credit: Richard Misrach

Boy with cross, People’s Park, Berkeley 1972-74 (unpublished until now). Credit: Richard Misrach

Sleeping bags, People’s Park, Berkeley 1972-74 (unpublished until now). Credit: Richard Misrach