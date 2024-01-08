The Berkeley Police Department investigated the city’s first shooting of 2024 on Jan. 7.

At this time last year, there had also been a single shooting inside city limits, albeit one without injuries. In 2023, Berkeley police and the California Highway Patrol investigated 35 shooting incidents in Berkeley, with eight people injured. In a 36th shooting, Berkeley police fatally shot a man who tried to flee a burglary investigation by driving a stolen car onto a sidewalk where an officer was attempting to handcuff another person.

In the 2024 Berkeley gunfire map, as with previous years, fatal shootings, should they occur, will be marked in red. Shootings in which victims are injured but survive are marked in orange. Shootings with no victims, should they occur, will be marked in yellow.

City police have previously told Berkeleyside that police consider a gunfire call to be confirmed if officers find evidence such as bullet casings, property damage or a victim at the scene.

University police and Oakland have ShotSpotter gunfire detection systems that can also help investigators confirm reports of gunfire.

City police ask anyone with information on any shooting incident to contact their Homicide Detail at Homicide Detail at 510-981-5741.