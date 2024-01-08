Berkeley police are still seeking one person in connection with a shooting Jan. 7, 2024, in the 700 block of Harrison Street. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Berkeley’s first shooting of 2024 ended with one person in a hospital, one in jail and police seeking one more.

Police first received word that someone had been shot shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Harrison Street, police said.

Officers found one person who had been shot and provided first aid until Berkeley Fire Department medics took the victim to a hospital, police said.

Police searched the area but found no other victims nor any possible shooters, they said, but later arrested a 27-year-old Oakland man shortly before 11 a.m. on suspicion of assault while in possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and drug crimes, according to jail records and police. That man remained in custody Monday in lieu of $180,000 bail.

Police are still looking for a second person related to the case but did not release any details on that person.

Police said they did not know if the two people they believe are tied to the shooting knew the victim. Police also said that precise information on the location of the shooting was not available Monday. A skate park, athletic fields, housing and treatment shelter, and several industrial parcels are nearby.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office had not formally charged the man arrested as of midday Monday. Berkeleyside does not typically name criminal defendants until they face serious criminal charges. The man is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday, according to jail records.

Authorities from Albany, Emeryville and Kensington and the University of California Police Department also responded, police said.