Alameda restaurant opening

12.19.23: This new, hotly-anticipated, woman-owned wine bar opened just in time for holiday toasting. The gorgeous space is set within a turn-of-the-century building, with remnants still visible of its past life as a late-1930s bar (The Pop Inn). Along with a menu of seasonal snacks and charcuterie and a short list of beers and low-ABV cocktails, owner and Alameda native Maura Passanisi (Della Donna) curates a selection of wines with a focus on women winemakers. MO’s softly opened in November, and celebrated its grand opening on Dec. 16. MO’s Wine Bar, 1515 Park St. (between Santa Clara Avenue and Times Way), Alameda

Berkeley restaurant openings

12.05.23: Arinell Berkeley is not, we repeat, not closing — but it is getting a new owner, as founding pizzaiolo Ron Demirdjian is (justifiably) retiring. The New York City transplant has spent nearly 50 years helming and slinging pies and slices at two of the Bay Area’s favorite casual New York-style pizzerias (with a touch of New York attitude). The San Francisco Arinell closed in late 2022 after a mere 33 years, but the Berkeley slice counter first opened in 1975 and has been a steadfast cult classic ever since. For some of us, long before today’s undeniable pizza renaissance, Arinell was a greasy thin-crust oasis in an otherwise mysteriously barren pizza desert. “Don’t worry, the new owner is keeping the name and the recipe,” said an anonymous and emphatic Arinell staff member by phone. “He’ll get it right, I’ll make sure of it.” We wish Demirdjian a well-earned rest. On behalf of East Coast transplants across the Bay, we salute you. Now, fans, go grab a slice and support the new owner. Arinell Pizza, 2119 Shattuck Ave. (near Addison Street), Berkeley

Mt. Agni

12.05.23: Newcomer Mt. Agni has opened inside the former Stuffed Inn sandwich shop in Berkeley’s Northside neighborhood. The new little eatery (in the storied space) features “Kathmandu street food,” meaning momos, chow mein, chicken, goat, lamb or vegetarian curries, and some appealing weekday lunch box specials featuring all veg dishes, fare for carnivores, or a mix of both. Mt. Agni, 1829 Euclid Ave. (between Hearst Avenue and Ridge Road), Berkeley

Castro Valley restaurant opening

12.19.23: Castro Valley has a classy and classic new Philz Coffee … station. The shop is literally a refueling stop, as it is built inside a former Flying A gas station. A vintage gas pump, garage doors and some additional original Flying A features were preserved and incorporated into the redesign. Philz Coffee, 3359 Castro Valley Blvd., Castro Valley

Emeryville restaurant opening

12.05.23: Yet more fresh foodie meat for Bay Street with the December opening of Saucy Asian. Thanks to the E’ville Eye for first posting news of the Emeryville grand opening, adding a bit of extra zing to the outdoor shopping mall’s Dec. 1 holiday festivities and tree lighting ceremony. Lines were long for the event, as the six-year-old, fast-casual Korean-fusion eatery is already well known in San Francisco for its spicy bowls featuring saucy, marinated meats and vegetables, fresh poke and California-inspired burritos from local owner Andrew Shinn. Saucy Asian Bay Street, 5614 Bay St. (Suite 210, Upper Level), Emeryville

Oakland restaurant openings

12.05.23: Temescal mainstay Clove & Hoof has launched a second location in downtown Oakland. The new shop across from the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse features a soft-opening menu of meaty sandwiches, similar to the ones that have made Clove & Hoof deli (and former butchery) popular for nearly 10 years. For now, the new location is open for breakfast and lunch. Clove & Hoof, 578 14th St. (at Jefferson Street), Oakland

12.19.23: Oakland’s Chinatown has a new spot for affordable Chinese noodles, dim sum, clay pot soups, fried rice, barbecue and other dishes in Hay Yue, in the well-loved space that has previously held the D & A, T & K and Taishan cafes. Hay Yue Restaurant, 337 8th St. (between Webster and Harrison streets), Oakland

12.12.23: Look to Nosh contributor Nathan Dalton for the full story of vegan chef Raul Medina’s new (and first) brick-and-mortar taqueria in Oakland after years of pop-ups. La Venganza is located in Oakland’s Bushrod neighborhood in the former Brundo space, and during last weekend’s soft open people lined up for Medina’s flavorful vegan Mexican take-out fare, including tacos, tortas, burritos and pozole. The grand opening was Dec. 15. La Venganza, 6419 Telegraph Ave. (at Alcatraz), Oakland

12.12.23: Expect Creole and Cajun flavors at this newest restaurant to move into the spacious, elegant, white tablecloth dining room at the base of the Tribune Tower. (Oko at Tribune, after a year’s pop-up lease, has since moved on.) Pierre Pierre’s co-owners are Bay Area private chef Cleashaun “Cleaz” Pierre Hill and rapper Pierre Delince (Jackboy), hence the restaurant’s name. According to SF Gate, Delince is facing legal troubles stemming from a September incident in Florida involving his former girlfriend, Lexis Berrios, a musician also known as Lexxstasy. In October, Berrios was granted a restraining order against Delince, and he has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor trespassing charge. Pierre Pierre, 401 13th St. (at Franklin Street), Oakland —Tovin Lapan

11.30.23: New restaurant The Salty Pearl softly opened Saturday, Dec. 2 in the Jack London district, in the former Encuentro/Planted Table space at 2nd and Clay streets, and will celebrate its grand opening Jan. 12 & 13. The seafood restaurant is from the good people behind Rocky Island Oyster Co., the East Coast-style oyster bar formerly located at Richmond’s Assemble Marketplace. The new incarnation will serve the team’s notable platters of raw and barbecued oysters, lobster rolls and other sea-focused waterfront fare. The Salty Pearl, 550 2nd St. (at Clay Street), Oakland

12.19.23: Yes, like a phoenix, Slainte has risen from its tragic, not-so-permanent closure on Halloween in a miraculous fairytale of support, reopening toasts and live music. The Irish pub celebrated its grand reopening on Dec. 15. Slainte, 131 Broadway (at 2nd Street), Oakland

12.12.23: Sushi Salon, the stylish, high-end omakase pop-up from chef-owners Joji Nonaka and Anna Osawa (Utzuzu) that ran at Berkeley’s Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya for two years, has opened its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Oakland. The restaurant debuted on Dec. 13 inside the 500-foot space most recently occupied by States Coffee. Expectexceptional cuts of fish sourced from Japan coupled with top-tier presentation and service. Sushi Salon, 4008 Martin Luther King, Jr. (at 40th Street), Oakland

San Pablo restaurant opening

12.12.23: The team behind thirty-year-old Guatemalan bakery and restaurant Universal Panaderia, with locations in San Francisco and Daly City, have opened a third eatery in San Pablo and customers are already packing the tables. The comfortable cafe and bakery counter features savory fare — Guatemalan antojitos, breakfast plates, pan con todo, rich entrees, tortas and tostadas — as well as a range of fresh-baked Guatemalan sweet breads, pastries and snacks. The restaurant and bakery opened in mid November. Universal Bakery, 1946 23rd St. (near Dover Avenue), San Pablo