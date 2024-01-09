Charmian Kittredge riding her horse, Belle, in the flats and the hills of Berkeley, circa 1890s. Courtesy: Huntington Library

The latest wife to step out from behind the shadow of her literary husband is Charmian Kittredge London (1871-1955), an author, proto-feminist, horsewoman and proponent of socialism and free love who also happened to be Jack London’s second wife, editor and collaborator.

While Jack London’s life is synonymous with Oakland, Charmian’s formative years were shaped in Berkeley, where she lived with an aunt from 1888-1900 and then part-time with an uncle, from around 1901 to 1903.

She is the subject of Iris Jamahl Dunkle’s 2020 biography, Charmian Kittredge London: Trailblazer, Author, Adventurer, the first biography on this Bay Area iconoclast. An audio version of the book is now available.

Dunkle’s book has proved so influential, the Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen decided to include more exhibition space on Charmian’s legacy at the House of Happy Walls, a stone house Charmian designed and had built after London’s death in 1916 that is now a museum dedicated to the Londons.

“She helped write some of Jack London’s books,” said Dunkle. After reading Jack London’s Valley of the Moon, Dunkle was amazed at how well he wrote his female characters. Through her research for Charmian’s biography, Dunkle discovered that Charmian had written the women’s parts.

Charmian in her den in her aunt’s Berkeley home in the late 1880s or early 1890s. Courtesy: Huntington Library

Charmian was publishing articles and essays even before she met her husband and she authored four books, including The Log of the Snark, about the couple’s sailing adventures in the South Seas, and a Jack London biography, The Book of Jack London. Like London, she loved adventuring outdoors and was also an expert fencer in her own right, a skill she picked up at Mills College.

Charmian ended up in Oakland in 1878, following her mother’s death, to be raised by her mother’s sister, the author Ninetta Eames, who wrote for the Overland Monthly, the influential San Francisco literary magazine. Ninetta’s husband, Roscoe Eames, was known for creating the Eames “light line” shorthand technique and an accompanying manual.

The Eameses had an open marriage that would later inform Charmian’s romantic relationships. They moved to 2147 Parker St. after Charmian graduated from Mills in 1888.

Charmian rented two rooms from her aunt, which she called her den, with a salon-like atmosphere that reflected her interests. Thanks to her aunt’s connections, Charmian traveled in Berkeley’s literary and artistic circles, many of whom were associated with The Overland Monthly. Learning from Uncle Roscoe, she became a stenographer and took the ferry to work in San Francisco, first at Harding and Forbes for $30 a month, and then at E. Mickle and Company, where she even had an assistant.

“She was powerful. It’s not like she had a low-end job,” Dinkle said. “By her late 20s, she had a Swedish maid who’s cleaning her apartment, purchased her own horse and had a rental property at 1428 Arch Street.”

Charmian dated several men over the years and, despite a few engagements, chose not to marry in her youth because “she didn’t want to give up her career,” Dunkle said, which women were expected to do in the 1890s.

While Charmian’s boot prints could be found all over Berkeley, she also left a trail of hoofprints in her wake. An accomplished horsewoman, she advocated through her writing that women be able to sit astride on a horse, rather than sidesaddle, an increasingly popular belief that coincided with the rise of women’s suffrage. To ride astride, Charmian took her skirt and cut it in half to make culottes, “which was very unusual at the time,” Dunkle said.

Charmian initially rented horses before buying her own, a mare named Belle, on May 1, 1893. Charmian rode all around the Berkeley Hills and even into town. A photo taken the day she bought the horse shows her sitting astride Belle in front of the Parker Street house.

In Dunkle’s book, Raine Edward Bennett, a neighbor of the Eameses, described seeing Charmian riding in Berkeley in the late 1890s, when he was 8 years old:

“The first glimpse of Charmian Kittredge sparked a bright, windy morning in Berkeley when, with tresses flying, she galloped past our cottage on Dana Street astride a white horse, shouted ‘I’m a Valkyrie!’ to a startled child, and vanished down the highway in a cloud of dust.”

The house where Charmian lived from age 7 to 15 with her aunt and uncle at 554 35th Street. Courtesy: Huntington Library

“Riding empowered her, so it is not surprising that Charmian identified with the Norse women warriors,” Dunkle wrote.

In 1900 Charmian met Jack London when her aunt was interviewing him at Young’s restaurant in the Ferry Building. Five years his senior, Charmian was “an accomplished, educated woman” who saw Jack as a young, awkward sailor — “a country bumpkin,” Dunkle said. They connected instantly and later met up in Charmian’s den, discussing the recently outlawed Tess of the d’Urbervilles. Jack’s subsequent marriage to Bess Maddern later that year put a temporary stop to things, though he and Charmian soon began an affair.

After her aunt had moved to Wake Robin Lodge in Glen Ellen, Charmian began staying at the 2545 Benvenue Ave., home of her uncle Harley Wiley, a Berkeley judge, from around 1901-03. Charmain would go back-and-forth between her uncle’s house in Berkeley and her aunt’s place at the lodge.

Jack owned a house at 1216 Telegraph Ave., where Charmian spent a great deal of time, beginning in 1904, a year after Jack left his wife. The couple married in 1905.

Like Charmian’s aunt, the Londons, too, wanted a country house in Sonoma. They first stayed at the Wake Robin before buying land in Glen Ellen for their dream home, Wolf House, which burned to the ground shortly after its completion in 1912.

Jack London’s legacy has been challenged recently for the white supremacist and racist views that appear in his writings about the Chinese and other Asian populations that justify the stamping out of “lesser breeds,” leading to calls for renaming Jack London Square.

Charmian did not make racist comments in her public writing, Dunkle said, but she did discover bigoted observations when Charmian described Solomon Islanders in her diary. Dunkle said she decided not to include her words or way of describing them in the biography.

Dunkle hopes that Charmian’s story expands contemporary perceptions about the role of women during that time period. “That’s the really important message of my book,” she said.

“People have this idea of what women were like in the late 1800s and early 1900s — that they were prim, proper and passive,” Dunkle said. “Charmian’s more like a modern woman — and there were a lot of women like that.”