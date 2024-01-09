This city, where my great-grandmother first came to pursue an education and where I came to pursue mine, has shaped every last fiber of my being. I believe in Berkeley, and I believe in Berkeley’s power to change the world. And I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to help shape its future.

I have served this community on the Berkeley City Council since 2018 and, for the last several years, have served as Berkeley’s representative on the Alameda County Transportation Commission. When I was first elected in 2018, at 22 years old, I became the youngest person ever to serve on the City Council, propelled by a movement of students seeking greater representation and influence in City Hall. Many of you have watched me grow up in this role. From the terrors of the Trump administration to the darkness of the pandemic to the constellation of crises we are facing today, my time on the council has been shaped by tremendous challenges but also tremendous progress.

When we look back on this chapter of the city’s history, I hope we’ll say that this was when we began to turn the tide on so many of our greatest problems. We’re ending exclusionary zoning and finally welcoming new housing at every opportunity. We’ve aggressively moved forward with transitional and permanent supportive housing solutions and, for the first time in recent history, actually reduced homelessness. We’ve accelerated street paving and are advancing transportation and mobility projects to slash emissions and fight climate change. We’ve invested in our beloved but crumbling waterfront, putting us on track to reopen the Berkeley Pier with a ferry terminal to connect the region. We’re reforming our zoning code to foster new research & development jobs and planning beautiful new public spaces across the city. We’re funding the programs and tools necessary to keep our residents safe, from fire fuel management to community violence intervention, all while igniting a national conversation about the role of law enforcement as we reimagine public safety. And we fought back and won when litigious neighbors sought to slash enrollment at UC Berkeley, a battle that struck at the core of this community’s age-old relationship to town & gown dynamics.

I truly believe, in part because of the leadership of this council and in part because of the drive of the inspiring people of this city who keep the dream alive every day, we are on a trajectory to being a more prosperous, livable and vibrant city. We’ve made leaps and bounds.

During my re-election campaign, I often shared three key projects in my council district that I felt a duty and an obligation to see through – upzoning Southside, the Southside Complete Streets project and the student housing and permanent supportive housing project at People’s Park.

In November, after years of advocacy and planning, the Southside upzoning was finally adopted. These ambitious zoning reforms will allow more than 2,500 new homes, responding to the severe housing shortage in the campus area and alleviating pressure on the citywide housing crisis.

In December, after successfully closing a funding shortfall caused by skyrocketing construction costs, we broke ground on the Southside Complete Streets project, which will bring new bus lanes and bike lanes to much of the district. Through this process, staff also developed beautiful conceptual designs for the car-free plaza on Telegraph Avenue, which I have long championed.

Over the last several years, we have delivered on a successful rehousing effort to provide private rooms and services to the residents of People’s Park and support each of them in their journey to being permanently housed. After years of delays, legal battles, and the passage of state legislation, UC Berkeley closed off People’s Park last week in anticipation of construction.

It’s the beginning of a new year. The time is right, before the council’s legislative session resumes, for me to share with you a personal decision that I have been wrestling with for a long time. This week, I am stepping down from the Berkeley City Council and suspending my mayoral campaign.

It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve this community. But it has taken a toll.

I am burnt out. My tank is empty. I have been in a perpetual state of stress and exhaustion for as long as I can remember. It is not sustainable or healthy, and I need to make a significant lifestyle change.

For as long as I’ve been in public office, I have tolerated various forms of harassment, stalking, and threats from members of our community. Generally, I have accepted this as simply being part of the job. But when these behaviors affect my loved ones, I have to draw the line.

It’s time for me to prioritize my well-being and my family.

Doing this job well has always been about love to me. Love for Berkeley, love for its people, and love for the incredible city staff who make this place work. I have been so lucky to be so deeply supported through this journey. Nobody could do this alone. As I write these words, I am thinking of every person who supported and ran my campaigns, each legislative aide and intern and commission appointee I had the privilege of working with and learning from, the organizers and activists who keep the wheels of progress turning, my dear colleagues on the City Council, and so many more. Thank you for everything.

And to those who believed in my mayoral campaign, I can’t tell you how grateful I am. It is humbling that so many shared my vision for the future of this city and believed in my ability to deliver it. I know that, at some level, I am letting you down, and that deeply pains me. But I would risk letting you down in a far greater way if I carried on. This city is facing immense tests, from a housing crisis that threatens working families’ ability to call this place home to a staffing crisis that imperils our ability to serve our residents at the level you deserve. I earnestly hope you will stay engaged and committed to unlocking Berkeley’s potential.

I have given this role and this responsibility all that I can. It’s time for me to step away, and I am certain that the next generation is ready to step up.

My heart is in public service. I look forward to discovering new ways I can contribute to the world. But for now, I will have the opportunity to focus on my greatest passion: wedding planning.

To my fiancée, Taylor, thank you for being my joy and calm through smooth sailing and stormy seas. To my wonderful parents, I have done my best to lead this city the way you raised me to. And to every resident of Berkeley, thank you for the privilege of serving. It has been an honor.

Rigel Robinson is a Berkeley City Council member representing District 7.