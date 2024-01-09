Stylish boba tea chain The Alley is expected to softly open Jan. 12 on Telegraph Avenue in what was formerly an American Apparel boutique (not to be confused with nearby Alley Kitchens). The opening, forecast two years ago for the Southside neighborhood, is part of a recent and rapid global expansion for the trendy Taiwanese boba group. The Alley, 2315 Telegraph Ave. (between Durant Avenue and Bancroft Way), Berkeley

Not an opening, but a quiet triumph worth mentioning is the mettle shown by La Farine in the Dimond district to keep calm and croissant after a demoralizing break-in during the early hours of Jan. 6. The bakery was on holiday break when the damage occurred, but cleaned up in time to reopen on schedule Jan. 8. Respect to them and all fellow Oakland, Berkeley and other local small businesses that persevere during a continued, post-pandemic increase in destructive crime. To learn more about the impacts of break-ins on restaurants, read the recent deep-dive report from Nosh. La Farine Dimond, 3411 Fruitvale Ave. (near Bienati Way), Oakland

Ten-year-old Bay Area coffee roastery Proyecto Diaz, known for a focus on artisan coffee grown on smaller farms in Latin America and Mexico, celebrates the grand opening of its first brick-and-mortar cafe on Jan. 13. The lovely, modern West Oakland space, softly open since December, features a soothing white interior and latte-colored woods, and a selection of pan dulce and other baked treats to go with its well-crafted coffee drinks. The company’s long-loved farmer’s market booths and its many wholesale partnerships will continue; bags of coffee and other retail goods are for sale at the cafe. (Keeping things tidy and local, the Proyecto Diaz team has also recently moved its roastery from San Leandro to Oakland.) Proyecto Diaz Coffee, 1416 20th St. (at Mandela Parkway), Oakland