Berkeley City Councilmember Rigel Robinson speaks at a 2022 event. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Berkeley mayoral candidate and Councilmember Rigel Robinson will resign from office and end his campaign this week, he told Berkeleyside on Tuesday, citing “harassment, stalking and threats” that he says have made continuing his political career untenable.

The resignation will leave Robinson’s Southside district — a dense area near UC Berkeley that was thrust into a national spotlight last week as the university cleared and walled off People’s Park ahead of a planned housing development, which he supported — without a representative on the City Council until a special election to fill the seat later this year.

The move, which Robinson described as a “retirement,” also reshapes the race for Berkeley mayor, and is a stunning turn for a young elected official who seemed to be eyeing an ascent through the ranks of East Bay politics.

Robinson became the youngest council member ever elected in Berkeley when he won the seat representing the student-centric district months after graduating from UC Berkeley in 2018, then cruised to re-election in 2022 without an opponent on the ballot. The mayoral campaign he launched last year counted endorsements from three of his City Council colleagues, along with influential advocacy groups such as the Housing Action Coalition and East Bay YIMBY, and a long list of politicians from around the region and state, including Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Robinson will resign effective Friday.

In an opinion piece submitted to Berkeleyside, Robinson thanked supporters, council colleagues, legislative staff and city workers, but wrote that he is “burnt out” from his time in office.

“I have been in a perpetual state of stress and exhaustion for as long as I can remember,” Robinson wrote. “It is not sustainable, it is not healthy, and I need to make a significant lifestyle change.”

Reached by text message, Robinson said he has been followed and told to kill himself, and that concerning messages were taped to the door of his home and mailed to him. Robinson said he discussed his concerns with Berkeley police and considered seeking restraining orders “against multiple individuals,” but did not go through with the process.

“Generally, I have accepted this as simply being part of the job,” Robinson wrote. “But when these behaviors affect my loved ones, I have to draw the line. It’s time for me to prioritize my well-being and my family.”

The behavior was “often,” though not always, related to his support for the development at People’s Park, according to Robinson, which has made him a frequent target of criticism from opponents of the project.

With Robinson out, the field for mayor now includes two councilmembers, Sophie Hahn and Kate Harrison, and Adena Ishii, a former president of the League of Women Voters for Berkeley Albany Emeryville. Mayor Jesse Arreguín has also filed for the office but isn’t actively pursuing a campaign as he runs for an East Bay state Senate seat; the deadline to enter the race is in August.

During his time on the council, Robinson was a strident supporter of efforts to build more housing in Berkeley, backing the city’s work to eliminate single-family zoning and another package of zoning changes adopted last fall that raised height and density limits in the Southside neighborhood. He also advocated for projects to provide more space for public transit, bicyclists and pedestrians on Berkeley streets, particularly a proposal to ban cars from the north end of Telegraph Avenue.

It’s unclear when the special election to fill Robinson’s seat for the rest of his term, which runs through 2026, will happen. Based on timeframes spelled out in Berkeley’s charter, the city will have to hold a one-off election for the seat sometime between the March primary and November’s general election; the charter does not allow for an interim councilmember to be appointed to the office.