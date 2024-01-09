The East Bay Regional Park District will swear in Roberto Filice as police chief and assistant general manager for public safety on Jan. 22. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

The East Bay Regional Park District has chosen a new police chief.

Roberto Filice, most recently chief of the Salinas Police Department, is scheduled to be sworn in on Jan. 22.

The district’s previous chief, Anthony Ciaburro, retired in February 2023. Interim Chief Joseph Kreins, who had previously led six other municipal police departments on interim bases, has led the district’s police agency since April 2023.

Filice has acted as Salinas’ top police supervisor for just over two years, since November 2021, before which he was assistant chief beginning in 2017. He was previously a commander in the Marina Police Department and a sergeant in the Seaside Police Department.

Salinas police Chief Roberto Filice will take over public safety operations for the East Bay Regional Park District later this month. Credit: East Bay Regional Park District

As chief of police and assistant general manager of public safety, Filice will be in charge of the park district’s firefighters, lifeguards and police agency, which itself has an air unit, marine and equestrian patrols, investigations unit and dispatch center, according to the district’s statement. The district spans 73 parks across 125,496 acres, according to its website.

“I am excited to be part of an organization that cares about engaging with the public and providing positive experiences in nature and recreational opportunities with safety in mind,” Filice said in a prepared statement. “With a community-focused and team-oriented approach, I am ready to build partnerships, mentor and support career development opportunities, collaborate to enhance our work, and commit to serving the public in my role at the East Bay Regional Park District.”

At the time of his retirement, Ciaburro said the last three years of his five-decade career “had been the most challenging.”

“Appropriate increased demands for professionalism, COVID-19, the National Crisis of Confidence and increased victimization did not deter America’s Finest,” Ciaburro wrote at the time. The park district’s firefighters had also “battled historic campaign fires,” he said.

District officials did not immediately respond to inquiries as to whether Kreins would remain with the agency and what Filice’s compensation would be.

Related stories