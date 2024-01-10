Last week, UC Berkeley sent hundreds of law enforcement officers to People’s Park to remove occupants and close it off by placing a double-layered shipping container wall around the 2.8-acre site in preparation for a student and supportive housing project.

The move was the latest escalation in a long history of clashes between UC Berkeley and park supporters. The university is limited in what it can do on the property until the state Supreme Court rules on whether or not it can build on the site.

Berkeleyside has covered the ins and outs of this dynamic for over a decade, shedding light on the fights to preserve the park, the university’s push to develop the land, student protests and community perspectives.

Here’s a selection of stories to help you better understand People’s Park. To read our complete coverage of People’s Park, go to the archive page.

11 years of radical thought and action in Berkeley led to creation of People’s Park Dozens of protests in support of civil rights, the student movement in France, the Black Panther movement, and against the UC Regents set the stage for the creation of the Southside Berkeley park.

The end of the 1960s? Regents vote to put housing in People’s Park.

The Regents overwhelming voted in favor of building 1,100 beds for students in two buildings, one 12 stories high and one six stories, along with 125 beds of supportive housing for the unhoused.

State Supreme Court agrees to hear case for building housing on People’s Park

The court will review a lower court’s decision blocking UC Berkeley from building housing on the historic park.

UC Berkeley will more than double what it pays the city under new settlement agreement

UC Berkeley will start paying the city of Berkeley about $4.1 million a year for its use of city services, more than doubling the $1.8 million it paid until recently. Over the course of the next 16 years, the payments for fire, police, emergency services and the oversight of the health department should top $82.6 million, according to broad terms of an agreement between the two entities.

Why hasn’t UC Berkeley built more student housing?

For much of Cal’s history, providing housing for students was not a priority. Troubled finances in the last few decades have hobbled Cal’s efforts to catch up.

Developer walks away from building supportive housing at People’s Park

Resources for Community Development was supposed to build about 125 units as part of UC Berkeley’s project at the park. The university says it will find a new developer.

Gov. Newsom signs bill that could ease UC Berkeley’s path to building on People’s Park

The case for student housing at the park is still moving through the state Supreme Court, but Cal will ask the court to consider the new law.

People’s Park celebrates anniversary amid impending UC Berkeley development plans

Months away from UC Berkeley’s planned start to housing development on People’s Park, dozens of students, locals and park activists filled the space to celebrate the park’s radical history and push for its continued protection.

Michael Delacour, People’s Park co-founder, dies at 85

Michael Delacour, a founder of People’s Park in Berkeley, died Thursday after a prolonged illness. He was 85. Delacour was a pillar of Berkeley’s civil rights history, known for breaking ground at People’s Park in 1969 in an act of resistance against UC Berkeley.

These are the people of People’s Park

A civil rights lawyer, UC Berkeley students and grads, artists, travelers and social workers all have a story to tell about their experiences and memories at People’s Park.

