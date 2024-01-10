Berkeley restaurant closures

Boochman Kombucha Berkeley

12.07.23: Just a quick PSA for Boochman Kombucha fans: Despite the Berkeley taproom still marked open across the internet (including fairly current reviews on Yelp), the operation has in fact moved to San Francisco. A chat with a Boochman staffer revealed that the group realized their second location (Boochmania, opened in 2022) could comfortably accommodate kombucha production, storage, and the new food program for the team, that has been making news in the city recently for its house-fermented components. The Boochman team at first kept their four-year-old Berkeley headquarters, but eventually realized the advantages of a full move to San Francisco, and completed the move in November. The Berkeley flagship space has been sold to neighborhood business Thai Table; look for a future expansion for that restaurant soon. In the meantime, fans can head to 685 Harrison St. in San Francisco for Boochmania’s fermented food and drink (and some new beverages beyond kombucha, such as Peruvian chicha morada), or look for the continued regular Boochman presence at East Bay farmers markets. Boochman Kombucha was at 915 University Ave. in Berkeley; it has relocated as Boochmania to 685 Harrison St. in San Francisco.

Chinese Express

12.22.23: A UC Berkeley student staple for three decades, Chinese Express closed after service on Dec. 22. The restaurant south of campus was known for generous portions of sesame chicken, BBQ pork, chow mein, fried rice and other items along with friendly service. “Nooo I was just talking about this place with my friends yesterday. Always loved eating there during freshman year. It will be missed,” a commenter on Reddit said about the news. Chinese Express is at 2488 Channing Way in Berkeley and will closed after service on Dec. 22. — Tovin Lapan

Flacos

12.22.23: The vegan Mexican restaurant that started in 2001 as a farmer’s market stand before moving into a brick-and-mortar location near Ashby BART is called it quits on Dec. 30 after more than two decades in business. The news came via Instagram, and the accompanying message included hints of a possible return in a different form. “We want to thank all of the people who have given us the chance to serve them and make it this far but as of now, we can no longer sustain our relationship to our community, and people … We want to continue the food, and are going to try and keep our community together. Stay tuned with us through this transition and we will keep you up to date as we go,” the message stated. Current owner Anthony Magaña, who took over Flacos from his uncle Antonio five years ago, has set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for converting the business from a full-service restaurant to an industrial kitchen. Flacos is at 3031 Adeline St. in Berkeley and closed permanently on Dec. 30. — Tovin Lapan

Longbranch Saloon

12.13.23: Dec. 16 was the final day in business for Longbranch Saloon in Berkeley, known for its casual, neighborhood gastropub vibe, atmospheric interior outfitted in brick and wood, welcoming bar and cozy back patio — one of the better private party spaces around. “Thank you so much for supporting us over these last 10 years,” said the goodbye note posted on Instagram. “It’s been a great ride, we’ve made some great friends, and we’ve been able to spend so much of it doing something we love.” It should be noted that this time last year, adjacent pizza restaurant Paisan (from the same owners) said farewell and merged menus with Longbranch. In a separate email to Nosh, Eric Wright, Longbranch operations manager, wrote: “We never returned to pre-pandemic sales, and it hasn’t been enough to cover our expenses. We tried to hold out through private party season, but even that wasn’t enough to keep us afloat. It’s just been a slow death, and we finally decided to call it.” Farewell Longbranch, your welcoming presence will be missed. Longbranch Saloon was at 2512 San Pablo Ave. in Berkeley and closed after service on Dec. 16.

Modern Coffee Tribune

12.13.23: After 14 years providing high-end, locally roasted coffee drinks and charming service at the base of Oakland’s Tribune Tower, Modern Coffee’s 13th Street location closed after service on Friday, Dec. 15. “As many of you know, downtown Oakland has really suffered from the pandemic and still has not bounced back to its previous self,” read the group’s announcement on Instagram. “With fewer people coming to the office, there isn’t enough foot traffic to sustain all three Modern locations, so we’ve made the difficult decision to close one of our shops.” In intriguing news, Modern has sold that location to Rasa Mott of southwest Berkeley’s Rasa Caffe (keep reading to learn more about that move). Modern Coffee’s 13th Street location in Oakland closed Dec. 15, and the two remaining locations are at 381 19th St. in the Leamington Building, and 1300 Clay St. in Oakland.

Pasta Bene

12.07.23: As reported in Bay Area media outlets, husband-and-wife owners Farhad Jalali and Ladan Sanjani have announced their retirement and the closure on Dec. 15 of their welcoming little Berkeley restaurant Pasta Bene after 13 years. (The couple’s first Pasta Bene in San Francisco near Union Square, in business for 20 years, closed in 2011.) The family-friendly vibe and affordable price point, especially on student-heavy Telegraph Avenue, helped keep the small neighborhood Italian restaurant afloat through the pandemic. Many in the Berkeley community will likely miss the fun, approachable plates of warming pasta and the restaurant’s cheerful outdoor patio. “To the students of UCB, Thank you!,” said a farewell note from the couple. “We welcomed you as freshmen, we watched you during your academic lives and admired 13 [years] of UCB graduates. The athletes of UCB have a special place in our hearts. GO BEARS!” The couple went on to thank neighbor business Pho K&Krestaurant for their “delicious soups,” and promised to continue to frequent that establishment, even in retirement. Nosh wishes the couple well and Pasta Bene farewell. Pasta Bene is at 2565 Telegraph Ave. in Berkeley and closed permanently after service on Dec. 15.

Rasa Caffe Berkeley

12.13.23: In a big change for famed little southwest Berkeley spot Rasa Caffe (temporarily shuttered since June), owner Rasa Mott has announced that he will move the business to Oakland. “I grew up in an environment in Oakland in which eating well and feeding people are very important,” Mott explained in his relocation notice. “As we readjust into a new location, we hope to bring the same quality to Oakland as we did to South Berkeley. We loved being part of our Berkeley community for ten years. However, unfortunate circumstances allowed us to sincerely reevaluate what is best for Rasa Caffe, my co-workers, and myself. I want to thank all our local regulars throughout the years who have supported us and can’t wait to see us again! I also would like to welcome the community of Oakland to stop by!” Rasa Caffe in Berkeley has closed, and will reopen in January at 411 13th St. at the base of the Tribune Tower in Oakland.

Tasty Express

12.22.23: Nosh noticed the gate closed and locked around downtown Berkeley’s Tasty Express at lunchtime recently, and further investigation reveals the restaurant has indeed quietly closed. The quick Chinese buffet opened on Shattuck in January of 2022. Tasty Express was at 2116 Shattuck Ave. in Berkeley.

Westbrae Biergarten/Pedro’s Brazil Cafe

12.13.23: We were surprised by this tip sent in by a Nosh reader announcing the temporary closure and changing management at the Westbrae Biergarten, having just enjoyed a recent gathering there with all the comforts Berkeley has come to love about the space — a roomy outdoor “living room” with heat lamps and fire pits, come-as-you-are ease, good beer, warm welcome to both families and dogs, and Brazil Cafe food including tri-tip sandwiches, fries and nachos. The Brazil Cafe team has been in collaboration with Westbrae since 2014, remaining there even as its two other Berkeley properties shut down. But as the sign on the closed gate says, both the Biergarten and the Brazil Cafe food truck are temporarily closed until 2024, when the space will reopen under new management. Nosh tried to find out more before press time but did not hear back, and will stay on the story to keep readers updated. Westbrae Biergarten and Pedro’s Brazil Cafe are at 1280 Gilman St. in Berkeley and are temporarily closed for winter.

Oakland restaurant closures

B.A.B.’s Catering (Bangin’ Ass BBQ & Sweets)

12.22.23: Oakland-based chef Dorian Jones has moved her brisket and biscuits back to her native Midwest. With the new year move, Jones hopes to cook up products for wholesale and partake of the Chicago farmer’s market and catering scene. B.A.B’s Catering was at local farmer’s markets and Forage Kitchen, and has moved out of state.

Fifth Quarter Charcuterie

12.22.23: We hate to write up a closing twice, but this time it’s more than just a dark shop and confused customers. After reopening to fans’ delight (with erratic operating hours) for an additional 18 months after a previous temporary closure, Montclair’s Fifth Quarter brick-and-mortar shop has finally waved the white flag for good after six years. Meat lovers will miss owner Scott Brennan’s care and expert craft when it came to artisan charcuterie and whole animal butchery. “I hoped that I would be able to find a way through the funk that we find ourselves in,” said the closing sign taped to the door. “I did not. I no longer [have] the passion I once did. For this reason, I must move out to greener pastures before ‘they’ put this old goat out to pasture. As much as I love running the shop and being a part of the community, the past 18 months have taken a toll on me. The flame is out. Thank you for everything.” Fifth Quarter Charcuterie was at 6464 Moraga Ave. in Oakland.

Fowl + Fare at The Lodge

12.22.23: After exactly two years of serving heaping fried chicken sandwiches at Piedmont Avenue’s atmospheric bar The Lodge, Fowl + Fare will leave after service on Dec. 23. “Thank you all so much for the support these last two years I’ve been calling The Lodge home,” said the closing notice on Instagram from chef-owner William Allen. “Not sure what the next move will be, whatever it is I guarantee it will be a flavorful one!” Fowl + Fare was a pop-up residency at The Lodge (3758 Piedmont Ave. in Oakland) and will depart the space after Dec. 23.

Gogi Time

12.13.23: Don’t worry Oakland — Gogi Time is moving, not closing, though fans will have to wait until deep into next year to enjoy the all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue restaurant’s meaty fare in its new spot. The atmospheric eatery at Telegraph and 26th opened in 2013, and was the scene of many group barbecue and hot pot feasts through the years, washed down with plenty of soju; the eatery will remain in the Koreatown/Northgate area, just up the street at Telegraph and 34th. Follow Gogi Time for updates. Gogi Time will close at 2600 Telegraph in Oakland after service on Dec. 23; it will reopen in late 2024 in a new location at Telegraph and 34th.

Lena’s Soul Food Restaurant

12.22.23: As first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, 10-year-old restaurant Lena’s Soul Food has announced that it will close after service on Christmas Eve, and transition into a catering-only business model. The family-owned spot (named for the family matriarch) was a standby for fried chicken and fish platters, smothered chicken dishes, red beans and rice, and other rib-sticking Southern, Soul, Creole and Cajun cuisine. Lena’s Soul Food Restaurant is at 6403 Foothill Blvd. in Oakland and closed after service on Dec. 24.

Malibu Burgers

12.22.23: “This isn’t goodbye,” said the plant-based burger shop’s closing statement, as also reported on Eater. “There are a lot of elements that go into running a business and it needs to make sense. On a personal level we aren’t happy or as comfortable as we should be at our location. We appreciate everyone that has gone on this journey with us but our time at 3905 Piedmont is coming to an end. We are excited and ready to move on to a new space and see what opportunities await us.”

Update 1.10.23: It didn’t take long for a new opportunity to arrive. A Dec. 26 Instagram post indicated Malibu will come back soon at 372 24th St. in Oakland (with some help from Lumpia Co.). Friend of Nosh The Tablehopper posted that the new Malibu location might open as soon as this week. Malibu Burgers at 3905 Piedmont Ave. in Oakland, closed after service on Wed., Dec. 27, and plans to reopen at 372 24th St. in Oakland.

Quickly Oakland E. 12th St.

12.07.23: Taiwanese bubble tea chain Quickly has closed its Oakland location in the Eastlake neighborhood at 12th Street and 6th Avenue. The shop near Lake Merritt was a neighborhood standby for snacks and drinks for eight years. “After long thoughts and talks with our team, we decided to close our doors permanently Sunday, 12/3/2023,” said Quickly’s good-bye message on Instagram. “It’s been an honor to serve our community…thank you!” Multiple locations of the chain still operate around Oakland and the East Bay. Quickly was at 609 E. 12th St. in Oakland.

Ruby Room

12.22.23: Oaklandside reporter Azucena Rasilla had the sad scoop that red-hued dive bar Ruby Room would close permanently after a final party on New Year’s Eve. The beloved bar has been a gritty, welcome Oakland refuge for no-frills cheap drinks and pool for almost 25 years. (“Ratchet crowd but in the best kind of way,” describes one patron and fan in an online review.) The Ruby Room is at 132 14th St. and closed after New Year’s.

