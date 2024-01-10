Evelyn S. Sellers. Courtesy of her family

Evelyn Smart Sellers passed away on Oct. 12, 2023. Evelyn was a long-time resident of

Kensington, from 1959-2014.

Born on March 27, 1926, she grew up in Belmont, Massachusetts, with her mother, a talented artist from Scotland, and her father, a New England lumber broker. As a child her mother introduced her to the world of literature, which led her to a lifetime of academic achievements. She was very active in many clubs at Belmont High School, from which she graduated as the salutatorian of her class. She went on to study romance languages and literature at Radcliffe College, graduating cum laude with a bachelor’s degree. She continued at Radcliffe, specializing in French and Spanish and earning a master’s degree.

She met her future husband, Charles Grier Sellers Jr. (1923–2021), while in college. Charlie was a Harvard graduate in American History. They got married right after college and moved to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, where she was a research assistant at the University of North Carolina, and then to Maryland, where she taught Spanish to military personnel at the Pentagon. They settled in Princeton, New Jersey, where Charlie was an assistant professor of American History at Princeton University. They started a family here and for the next seven years she devoted herself to raising her two new children, Grier and Janet. A job offer of full professor at UC Berkeley for Charlie took the family across country to California, settling in Kensington.

Unfortunately, after several years, their marriage ended in divorce. Evelyn, then as a single mother of two kids, earned a teaching credential and went on to a career teaching Spanish and French in the Richmond and Oakland school districts. She continued to refine her proficiency in the French language spending a year studying at the Sorbonne in Paris and a summer program at a university in Tours, France. She was very active in the First Congregationalist Church of Berkeley and in the Alliance Française club of the East Bay. She loved her home, gardening, reading and spending time with her cats.

In 2014 Evelyn moved to be closer to daughter Janet spending time back in the Boston area and in Michigan. She spent her last two years in hospice care with declining health. An injury from a fall led to her finally passing in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at age 97. She was laid to rest at the Sunset View Cemetery in El Cerrito, and a memorial service was held for her in Berkeley at her church on Nov. 5. She is survived by her son Grier, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and her daughter Janet, of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Related stories