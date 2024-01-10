Workers have nearly completed the shipping container barrier they began installing around People’s Park last week. Credit: Nico Savidge, Berkeleyside

Update, Jan. 10, 5 p.m.: Streets have been opened surrounding People’s Park as construction crews completed securing the site with shipping containers and gates Wednesday, according to UC Berkeley.

The park, which is bordered by Haste and Bowditch streets and Dwight Way in Berkeley, will have 24-hour security until a student housing project is completed, the university said.

The case to decide whether Cal can build housing on the historic site is before the state Supreme Court.

Original story, Jan. 8: Authorities have reopened several streets near People’s Park as construction crews wrap up work on the shipping container wall that now encircles the long-contested open space.

Portions of three streets closest to the park — Bowditch Street, Dwight Way and Haste Street — are still closed to traffic and the public as work continues at the site, and will remain blocked off for another day, according to UC Berkeley.

Meanwhile, protests against the university’s move to clear and block off the park continued through the weekend, with activists planning further demonstrations in the coming days. One person was arrested during a protest Sunday night and put on a mental health hold, according to a UC Berkeley spokesperson.

California Highway Patrol and UC police officers flooded the Southside neighborhood late Wednesday night as the university launched an operation to clear and fence off the park with the barrier made of 160 double-stacked shipping containers. UC Berkeley is barred from launching construction on its planned 1,100-bed student and supportive housing complex pending the outcome of a case now before the state Supreme Court, but is allowed to secure the site.

Police established a security perimeter covering several blocks around the park last week, effectively locking down the area to the general public, as crews built the shipping container wall.

Workers arrange boulders on a patch of dirt at the base of the shipping container wall that surrounds People’s Park on Monday. Credit: Nico Savidge, Berkeleyside

The law enforcement presence was significantly reduced by Monday, and the security perimeter had been scaled back to blocks adjacent to the park. Barricades were staffed mainly by private security guards, along with some UC police, while several curious onlookers stood at the perimeter Monday morning to get a look at the shipping containers.

Dwight Way and Haste Street remain closed between Bowditch Street and Telegraph Avenue, while Bowditch is closed between Haste and Dwight. UC Berkeley says those closures will remain in place through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

UC Berkeley spokesman Kyle Gibson said crews were working to finish gates and electrical systems on the shipping container barrier, and plan to complete the project Monday. Several of the containers are now outfitted with street lights, security cameras and “no trespassing” signs, and welded metal plates cover gaps between the 5,000-pound boxes.

Several workers could also be seen arranging boulders on a bare patch of dirt at the base of the wall at the corner of Dwight and Bowditch on Monday morning, a common tactic to prevent people from camping.

