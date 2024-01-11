Berkeley police are still seeking one person in connection with a shooting Jan. 7, 2024, in the 700 block of Harrison Street. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Update, Jan. 11: The man Berkeley police arrested after a shooting Sunday morning had a gun on him but insisted it was not he who had shot someone in the legs, according to court records.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged 27-year-old Walter Jamariaylee Mitchell Wednesday with a single count of possession of a firearm by someone with previous felony convictions. According to the complaint against Mitchell, he was twice convicted of felony reckless evading, once in Alameda County and once in San Joaquin County, both in 2021.

Berkeley police first went to the Ursula Sherman Village shelter, also called Harrison House, on Harrison Street, shortly before 6 a.m. after someone reported that a man had been shot and there was “a possible active shooter” there, according to a declaration of probable cause in the case.

When officers arrived, a witness told them that someone had shot a person just outside the shelter and that another man who lived at the shelter “was seen hovering over the victim,” according to the declaration.

A witness told police Mitchell was the shooter.

Berkeley Fire Department medics took the person who had been shot several times in the legs to Highland Hospital for treatment, according to police. Officers found several spent and live 9mm rounds at the scene.

Officers compared descriptions of the two men they believed to be involved to descriptions of recent residents at the shelter, identifying Mitchell and another resident, police said. Mitchell returned to the area while police were still there and, after officers detained him, “admitted to having a firearm,” an unserialized or “ghost gun” 9mm pistol, according to the declaration. The gun had no magazine or bullets, police said.

“The victim advised he did not know the suspect in this case and he did not identify Mitchell during an in-field show up” via FaceTime, according to the declaration.

Mitchell told police that the victim and the third man had been in a fight, and that Mitchell had seen the pistol fall to the ground and had picked it up, putting it in his waistband, police said. Mitchell “then observed muzzle flashes and heard three gunshots while (the third man) and the victim were fighting,” according to the declaration. “He did not know who shot the victim. He believed there was potentially a second firearm. He was adamant that he did not shoot anyone.”

Mitchell remained in custody without bail at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin Thursday. He is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday.

Original story, Jan. 8: Berkeley’s first shooting of 2024 ended with one person in a hospital, one in jail and police seeking one more.

Police first received word that someone had been shot shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Harrison Street, police said.

Officers found one person who had been shot and provided first aid until Berkeley Fire Department medics took the victim to a hospital, police said.

Police searched the area but found no other victims nor any possible shooters, they said, but later arrested a 27-year-old Oakland man shortly before 11 a.m. on suspicion of assault while in possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and drug crimes, according to jail records and police. That man remained in custody Monday in lieu of $180,000 bail.

Police are still looking for a second person related to the case but did not release any details on that person.

Police said they did not know if the two people they believe are tied to the shooting knew the victim. Police also said that precise information on the location of the shooting was not available Monday. A skate park, athletic fields, housing and treatment shelter, and several industrial parcels are nearby.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office had not formally charged the man arrested as of midday Monday. Berkeleyside does not typically name criminal defendants until they face serious criminal charges. The man is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday, according to jail records.

Authorities from Albany, Emeryville and Kensington and the University of California Police Department also responded, police said.

