A photo sent in by a former Berkeley resident of a BART train being delivered via truck through the Adirondacks in upstate New York in 2022. BART says it’s saving $394 million on new train cars. Credit: Kathy Pratt

  • COVID spiking in East Bay wastewater (SF Chronicle)
  • With COVID on the rise, your at-home test may be taking longer to show a positive result (East Bay Times)
  • Meet CEO of Berkeley-based company helping the colorblind enjoy fall foliage hues (East Bay Times)
  • Remembering Alyx Herrmann, woman found dead in Tilden (Berkeley Scanner)
  • Ongoing mail theft problems at Berkeley condo complex (KRON4)
  • Alistair Rogers to Lead Berkeley Lab’s Climate and Ecosystem Sciences Division (Berkeley Lab)
  • BPD holding DUI checkpoint on Jan. 19 (BPD)

