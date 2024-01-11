Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- COVID spiking in East Bay wastewater (SF Chronicle)
- With COVID on the rise, your at-home test may be taking longer to show a positive result (East Bay Times)
- Meet CEO of Berkeley-based company helping the colorblind enjoy fall foliage hues (East Bay Times)
- Remembering Alyx Herrmann, woman found dead in Tilden (Berkeley Scanner)
- Ongoing mail theft problems at Berkeley condo complex (KRON4)
- Alistair Rogers to Lead Berkeley Lab’s Climate and Ecosystem Sciences Division (Berkeley Lab)
- BPD holding DUI checkpoint on Jan. 19 (BPD)
