Los Kinjas

On the heels of Kinja Sushi’s new San Ramon opening, we’ve learned from a reader that sushi bar and Asian fusion spot Los Kinjas from the same team has been dark for several weeks, and a sign on the door reads, “closed until further notice.” Attempts to reach the owners to confirm went unanswered, but as all Internet, ordering and phone functionality for Los Kinjas seems down, we’d be surprised if the shuttering wasn’t permanent. Los Kinjas was open for almost three years at 366 Grand Ave. in Oakland is closed indefinitely.

Royal Cafe (maybe?)

Since 2020, the question we most often get from readers can be summed up as, “Hey, what’s going on with [insert zombie East Bay establishment here]?” Be it Quince Cafe or the Missouri Lounge — chances are, if you’re still wondering about a venue’s signage remaining up but its lights off, so are we. One such place is Albany’s Royal Cafe, a 50-year-old fixture on the family-friendly breakfast scene, dormant now for almost four years, the silent, pink restaurant a target even now of heartfelt laments and rumors (“I hear they’re turning it into a bar.”). Since the failure of a promised reopening in 2021, Nosh has seen little progress except some light work to the patio, and received no official word or response to our inquiries. Now, for the first time since the pandemic, some Internet sites are calling the ghosted restaurant permanently shuttered. Without word from management, we can’t quite trust this information, but perhaps this post will spur the Royal Cafe team to feed a factual update to its hungry public. Royal Cafe is (or was) at 811 San Pablo Ave. in Albany, and its status remains unclear.

Thai House

San Francisco Business Times was first to report Thai House, which originally opened in Berkeley in 1986, permanently closed on Dec. 15. For 37 years, the restaurant run by brothers Anukool Manonuek and Christopher Sacheia served hearty noodle dishes, various versions of fried rice, comforting soups, and a broad selection of appetizers and sides inside the converted house and on the spacious front patio. The restaurant was a UC Berkeley student staple, and this writer recalls a date at the restaurant many moons ago when the curry was more memorable than the company. Thai House’s owners opened Pra Jam Thai in Richmond in summer 2023, and have chosen to focus on that restaurant. According to the Business Times, a Korean restaurant named Hansikdang has applied for a liquor license and is slated to move into the former Thai House space. Thai House was at 2511 Channing Way in Berkeley and permanently closed on Dec. 15. — Tovin Lapan

