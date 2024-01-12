Transit activists Mingwei Samuel and Darrell Owens spent their New Year’s Eve building and installing several benches across Berkeley and Oakland, including this one, located next to a bus stop at the Gilman and Seventh Street intersection in West Berkeley. Credit: Darrell Owens

After a transit activist’s guerilla installation of a bench at a Berkeley bus stop spurred the city to action, more benches are popping up at tops around the East Bay.

The seating insurgency began on Dec. 17, when Cal grad Mingwei Samuel moved a DIY bench to a downtown Berkeley bus stop after seeing a photo of a 64-year-old Northbrae resident with chronic pain sitting on a curb on Martin Luther King Jr. Way as he waited for a bus after grocery shopping. Samuel’s goal was to help the man, and highlight the lack of infrastructure for public transit riders.

When we reached out to city spokesperson Matthai Chakko on Dec. 18, he said that Berkeley was treating the homemade bench “as a formal request” for the city to install one of its own. And by the end of December, the city had replaced Samuel’s wooden bench at 1935 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, which cost him around $80 and an afternoon to build, with a green, metal bench of its own.

The city of Berkeley installed a green, metal bench at the Line 12 and 79 bus stop near the Martin Luther King Jr. Way and University Avenue intersection on Dec. 28, 2023, 10 days after Cal grad Mingwei Samuel placed a DIY bench there. Credit: Iris Kwok

“We had a bench in stock, and it was the only request in our queue,” Chakko said this week. Samuel’s bench was returned to him by the city.

Samuel is counting the adventure as a success and has since teamed up with housing and transit activist Darrell Owens, whose post on X, formerly Twitter, first made him aware of the Northbrae resident’s plight.

The benchings will continue until morale improves.” — Mingwei Samuel

Starting New Year’s Eve, they’ve installed at least four more benches — including at least two in Berkeley and two in Oakland — that they assembled following a template from the Public Bench Project in San Francisco, at Samuel’s Oakland Hills home. They paid for supplies out of their own pocket, transported the benches by strapping them onto the roof of Owens’ car, and referenced AC Transit’s bench placement guidelines for ADA compliance when installing the benches.

The city of Berkeley wants to make clear that it’s not endorsing Samuel and Owens’ project. “Random installation of benches may not address the issues people are trying to solve: creating safe seating and access to sidewalks,” Chakko said. “If somebody creates a bench that is unsafe to sit on, the person sitting doesn’t know the quality of the bench that was made. This is not to say that that has happened at all, but there’s a reason that public infrastructure has been built with certain standards.” An AC Transit spokesperson said in December that “unapproved outdoor furniture can present unforeseen risks to pedestrians, transit riders, cyclists, and motorists.”

Councilmember Kate Harrison, who represents downtown Berkeley and chairs the Facilities, Infrastructure, Transportation, Environment & Sustainability committee, said she is working with AC Transit director Jean Walsh to identify which bus stops in Berkeley are missing benches and shelter within the next several weeks.

“We’re probably not going to be able to do every single bus stop, but the question is where are we near stores, etcetera,” Harrison said. “The very first thing that needs to happen is just to understand where all the bus stops are.”

The city hasn’t yet answered Berkeleyside’s questions about how much bus stop benches cost. They aren’t necessarily cheap: In Los Angeles, for example, each bus stop bench costs about $1,000 to fabricate and install plus $200 in maintenance. Over in New York City, a public bench costs about $3,000.

A desire for a ‘systematic approach’ as guerrilla benchings continue

Chakko said last month that Berkeley residents should submit a request for new benches via the city’s 311 request page. Similarly, an Oakland spokesperson said residents there can request benches through the city’s non-emergency Oak311 service.

But when Owens filed such a request with the city of Berkeley on Monday, he was told to contact AC Transit.

In @berkeleyside 's story about the lack of AC Transit benches, the city responded by claiming the appropriate way to request a bus bench is 311. I hadnt heard of 311 ever being used in that way but I requested a bench anyways and this was the city's reply. pic.twitter.com/ZrIJqEOz6J — Darrell Owens (@IDoTheThinking) January 11, 2024

In an email to Berkeleyside Thursday, Chakko apologized for the miscommunication Owens received and said the city is “working with staff to clarify this process.” Bench requests, he said, will be processed “based on available resources and staff.”

Harrison said asking residents to submit online requests through 311 for each bench they’d like built is “not a good way to go about it.”

“We need a systematic approach,” she said.

She is hoping to tap funds intended for “general municipal services” from a 50-cent-per-trip tax on Uber and Lyft rides passed by Berkeley voters in 2020.

In the meantime, Owens and Samuel have taken things into their own hands.

They placed the first bench they built together at the Northbound Line 79 and Line 12 bus stop next to the North Berkeley Senior Center, as it was one of the locations Dave Hamilton, the neighbor with chronic pain, regularly struggles with. On several occasions, the bus has driven past him, as he’s “not gotten up [from the ground] quick enough for the bus to stop,” Hamilton told Berkeleyside last month.

As recently as 2019, the spot had a bench, according to Google Street View archives. The bench was removed when the center underwent renovations and was not brought back after it reopened in 2022.

Dave Hamilton told Berkeleyside in December that he is often missed by the bus after he visits the North Berkeley Senior Center, because he’s forced to sit on the curb. Darrell Owens and Mingwei Samuel placed a handmade bench there to help Hamilton. Credit: Darrell Owens

The pair then put a small bench next to the Line 12 terminus near the Gilman and Seventh Street intersection in West Berkeley, where Owens said he regularly encountered older people sitting in a nearby tree as they waited for the bus. To avoid blocking the narrow sidewalk, they placed it in a weedy area next to the tree.

A third bench was drilled into the concrete of the Line 6 bus boarding island in Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood, a location Owens selected for its popularity. The stop averaged 142 boardings per weekday in 2019, according to ridership data Owens obtained through a public records request. And a fourth, three blocks south, was also placed in the Temescal neighborhood. (An Oakland spokesperson said no one has complained about the benches and there are no current plans to remove them.)

They’re not quite done yet: more benches are on the way, Samuel and Owens said, and some may have already been installed in places they don’t wish to disclose.

“The benchings will continue until morale improves,” Samuel said.

Samuel said he plans to keep the original downtown Berkeley bench, which he recovered from the city’s corporation yard Friday, as a memento.

Makeshift benches sprout up when residents see lack from cities

R. Guzman (right), who was delighted to see a new bench at a bus stop he visits at least once a month, prepares to board the 6 Bus in Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood. Credit: Iris Kwok

Guerrilla bus furniture installations aren’t a new concept. For years, transit advocates in Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Buffalo and elsewhere have built creative benches to draw attention to sad bus stops and push cities to invest in infrastructure for riders. And since 2012, the San Francisco Public Bench Project, which provided the template the duo followed, has been adding seats all over San Francisco.

Samuel said he’d ultimately like to see Berkeley and Oakland add seating to most, if not all, bus stops — especially those on main roads — without residents having to submit a request for every spot they’d like to see one built.

Owens said he doesn’t think AC Transit riders are prioritized. The downtown Berkeley BART station plaza, for example, has plenty of seating, he said, while popular bus stops remain without a bench, leaving riders with health issues, like Hamilton, or parents with young children to stand, lean on trees or sit on the curb.

R. Guzman, 62, who was waiting for the 6 bus after picking up tools — including a large wooden dolly for moving furniture — from the Oakland Public Library’s Temescal Branch, was pleasantly surprised to find one of Samuel and Owens’ new benches at the stop. From a distance, he thought someone may have discarded their old furniture there, but as he got closer, he realized it was intentionally installed.

“I saw that it was anchored down, and I thought, ‘Well, I don’t see any official notice, but that’s very nice because … I’ve got something to put my stuff down on,’” Guzman said.

More seating, bus shelters and lights at bus stops, he said, would make riding public transit “more inviting.” But even if there aren’t funds available to build more, Guzman would like to see Oakland more regularly maintain and clean up AC Transit stops, particularly in its downtown area, where he said benches can look “a little grungy.”

“If someone’s doing this out of the kindness of their heart, I applaud that,” Guzman said. “I think inner cities like Oakland, we need people to think about how we can make this city better.”

Related stories