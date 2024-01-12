The West Berkeley Community Print Festival is among those that have previously received civic arts grants from the city of Berkeley. Credit: Kala Art Institute

If you’re hoping to organize a festival in Berkeley or looking to fund an ambitious new art project, now’s your chance: The city’s Civic Arts division opened its grant application window this week.

Community festivals, which typically occur annually, must be open to the entire public, include a free component, and are meant to “celebrate and preserve a rich variety of cultural opportunities for Berkeley’s residents,” the city says. The festival, if greenlit, should take place between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025. Festival organizers can get up to $7,000.

Previous grantees include the long-running Bay Area Book Festival, the iconic Berkeley Bird Festival and Kala Institute’s West Berkeley Community Print Festival, which debuted in 2023. The deadline to apply is March 6.

Artists living in Berkeley are encouraged to apply for $4,000 individual artist project grants, which can be used to cover anything from living expenses to art supplies and studio fees. If chosen, the artists will be expected to produce an original project and give a public presentation of the new artwork in Berkeley that engages Berkeley audiences “in a meaningful way.” The deadline to apply is Feb. 28.

The city is introducing two new grant categories for 2024: capital projects (meant to help arts organizations stay in Berkeley) and art programs (meant to foster collaboration between Berkeley residents and arts organizations and Greater Bay Area organizations). Capital projects grant applicants may request between $2,000 and $150,000 and must provide a budget showing how funds will be spent; arts program grant applicants may request up to $5,000, which can be used to cover any program-related expenses.



Around $600,000 will be doled out across all grant categories, according to Civic Arts grants program lead Hilary Amnah.

See the civic arts website for details on how to apply.

