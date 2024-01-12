David Barstow. Courtesy: UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism

A judge ordered former president Donald Trump to pay nearly $400,000 in legal fees to The New York Times and three of its investigative reporters, including Berkeley journalist David Barstow, after a judge dismissed his lawsuit against them last year.

Trump filed the suit after the New York Times published a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation into Trump’s finances, which revealed dubious tax schemes and outright fraud behind Trump’s fortune. Their investigation was based on more than 100,000 pages of documents, some obtained with the help of the former president’s estranged niece, Mary Trump.



Trump’s suit accused the reporters of conspiring in an “insidious plot” with his niece to obtain his confidential financial documents out of a “personal vendetta” against him. He sought $100 million in damages.

The judge dismissed The New York Times and the three journalists from the case last May, ruling that their standard reporting activities were protected under the First Amendment. The lawsuit against his niece is still ongoing.

Barstow, who now heads the Investigative Reporting Program at UC Berkeley Journalism School, described the judge’s decision as a win for press freedom against a “frivolous, harassing” lawsuit by the former president. The judge ordered Trump to pay $392,638 to The New York Times and the three journalists.

“Donald Trump pays a big price for trying to silence journalists,” Barstow wrote on the social media platform X. “Not fun to be sued personally for $100 million.”

The suit accused New York Times journalists of going beyond what’s protected by the First Amendment to obtain confidential financial documents from Mary Trump, and his niece of breaching a settlement agreement by handing over tax records to Times reporters.

New York Judge Robert Reed of Manhattan defended the journalists’ right to gather information under the First Amendment in his decision dismissing the suit.

“Courts have long recognized that reporters are entitled to engage in legal and ordinary news-gathering activities without fear of tort liability — as these actions are at the very core of protected first amendment activity,” Justice Reed wrote.

Barstow joined UC Berkeley as chair of its investigative reporting program in 2019 after 20 years at The New York Times. He won four Pulitzer Prizes for his coverage of Trump’s finances, Walmart’s use of bribery to fuel its expansion in Mexico, the Pentagon’s campaign to influence news coverage of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and workplace safety violations that killed or injured hundreds of American workers.

