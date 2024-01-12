Police said a woman was stabbed in the 1700 block of University Avenue Thursday morning. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Police are searching for someone they believe stabbed a woman in the stomach Thursday morning.

Few specifics on the incident were immediately available but Berkeley police said someone made an emergency call at 8:14 a.m. to report that a person had been stabbed in the 1700 block of University Avenue.

A woman had been walking along University with someone else when the other person “turned and stabbed her in the stomach,” Berkeley police spokesperson Officer Jessica Perry said in an email. The pair had known each other before the stabbing, police said.

She was taken to Highland Hospital and was in stable condition, Perry said.

Related stories