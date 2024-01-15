Whether it’s the soaring redwoods at Reinhardt Regional Redwood Preserve or the Bay lapping along Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline, the East Bay Regional Park District is home to some of the Bay Area’s most iconic landscapes. And 2024 marks the district’s 90th birthday.

Established in 1934, the district is now the largest of its kind in the U.S., with 73 parks, including 125,000 acres of parklands, 55 acres of shoreline, and 1,300 miles of trails.

Throughout 2024, the district will celebrate its 90th birthday with programs and events across its vast array of parks. These include outdoor activities, walking tours, and educational seminars dedicated to honoring the district’s community, ecosystems, and legacy.

“It’s been 90 years of creating a district out of preservation and looking towards the future,” said Jen Vanya, public information specialist of the park district.

The park district’s humble beginnings

In the early 20th century, the farmers and residents scattered in the East Bay hills were struggling to maintain consistent freshwater access. The East Bay Municipal Utility District was formed in 1923 and began acquiring land from other utility companies to help solve the area’s water problems. In the process, they accumulated an excess of 10,000 acres of watershed.

This caught the attention of residents who envisioned the acreage as a potential “Grand Park” that would stretch from Lake Chabot in San Leandro to Wildcat Canyon in Richmond.

This local desire for parklands reflected a larger national movement that was growing at the time—the early conservation movement. The movement took shape between the 1850s and the 1920s, leading to the formation of numerous environmental organizations and legislation to set aside millions of acres of land for conservation and recreation.

Thousands of environmental activists and residents across the East Bay formed the East Bay Regional Park Association in the early 1930s. They lobbied state and local officials for an official park district which they claimed would not only help protect lands and water but would also provide vital outdoor activities and employment opportunities for people during the Great Depression. In 1933, then-governor James Rolph signed a bill that approved the formation of a park district. In 1934, the last necessary step was completed when the public voted in favor of the plan, and the East Bay Regional Park District was formed.

Vanya said that this advocacy for the parklands to be established is foundational to how the park district views itself today.

“It goes back to the foundation of the park district, all the way back to the 1920s, before the park district existed, it was civic leaders who came together and communities who rallied around it,” said Vanya.

The park district has always shared a vision with community members and local agencies to make preservation and conservation of park spaces a priority, Vanya said.

After the district’s inception, the population of the Bay Area rapidly increased. The park district responded by acquiring new land across Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

The first three parks created by the district were Upper Wildcat Canyon, now known as Charles Lee Tilden Regional Park, Temescal Regional Recreation Area, and Roundtop, now referred to as Sibley Volcanic Regional Preserve. By the late 1950’s the district had formed three more parks and it kept on acquiring land. The East Bay Regional Park District now boasts 73 parks.

Upcoming events to celebrate the East Bay Regional Park District

The beauty and reprieve from the city life the parks offer have touched the lives of countless residents. In recent years, the park district’s preserves, trails, and recreation areas have seen an average of 25 million visitors annually.

Starting in 2016, the University of California Berkeley’s Oral History Center at the Bancroft Library started work on a project, in collaboration with the park district, about the legacy of the parklands. The interviews shed light on the history of the park district and its impact on the community. Former park employees from the mid- to late-20th century, their children, as well as other Bay Area residents, shared their experiences.

“I feel like I’m a world away when I leave Alameda and I go up to the top of the hill, get out of the car, and you see so many people enjoying it,” said Johanna Hall, daughter of Ansel F. Hall, the National Park Service’s First Chief Naturalist, in an interview with the center. “It’s wonderful [at Redwood Regional Park].”

Others shared their hopes for the future of the district.

“I just want to see it continue and thrive,” said Joan Suzio, a longtime park district employee and former ranger.

In recent social media posts shared by the district about the anniversary, commenters across platforms shared their gratitude and support for the historic parklands.

In return, the district has dedicated resources to make sure the parks, the ecosystems that rely on them, and the people who enjoy them, continue to thrive.

Park district staff manage vegetation, freshwater resources, and vital habitat for the East Bay’s diverse range of flora and fauna. This includes dedicated planning towards protecting biodiversity, managing water quality concerns, wildfire mitigation, and climate adaptation.

They have also recently hired a new assistant general manager of public safety and police chief to help in maintaining the safety of the parks’ numerous visitors.

“I am excited to be part of an organization that cares about engaging with the public and providing positive experiences in nature and recreational opportunities with safety in mind,” said Chief Roberto Filice.

The park district is also supported by volunteers and its non-profit partner, the Regional Parks Foundation. The district often hosts a variety of cleanup, restoration, and educational activities for its volunteers.

This interaction and deduction to the community is what, according to Lauren Bernstein, executive director of the Regional Parks Foundation, makes the East Bay Regional Park District Special.

“There are adults now that grew up going to the parks and coming to some of our programs and now they’re sending their kids too and it’s really awesome to see that,” said Bernstein.

As a way of commemorating its 90th birthday, the district is putting on a handful of interactive events, volunteer opportunities, and programs throughout the year that prioritize stewardship and education.

Upcoming events range from a tide walk at Hayward Regional Shoreline to a bioblitz in Sunol. Residents can also join several walks taking place in February in honor of Black History Month at Thurgood Marshall Regional Park which are dedicated to exploring the natural and human history of the area, as well as a “Winter Walk” at Carquinez Strait Regional Shoreline.

In addition, the district will host a spring anniversary celebration and monthly naturalist-led “Explore Your Parks” adventure programs.

“We welcome everyone to come celebrate with us throughout the whole year,” said Vanya.

Events will be taking place throughout the year. Learn more about which events are coming up here.

