Lucky downtown Danville has a new French boulangerie in Maison Benoit, and Francophiles are lining up to sip European-style coffee drinks and peruse the pastry case. The family-owned cafe features fresh-baked French breads, pastries, cakes, meringues and other desserts, as well as sandwiches and seasonal treats such as galettes des rois. Maison Benoit, 402 Railroad Ave. (at School Street), Danville

As promised, Malibu’s vegan fast-food eatery, closed since December on Piedmont Ave., has reopened in the former Lumpia Company space in Oakland’s Uptown neighborhood, and we would like to specially call out the group’s energetic Wolf of Wall Street reopening announcement. Malibu’s celebrated its move and return with a soft opening this past weekend, and regular dinner hours from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. starting this week. Malibu’s Burgers, 372 24th St. (between Webster and Valdez), Oakland

Joining the Bay Area’s crop of ornate Yemeni coffee houses is Milyar Cafe, Berkeley’s newest all-day haven (from 6:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.!) for sumptuous decor, strong Arabian-style coffee drinks and layered, house-made pastries. (For those who prefer espresso-based coffee drinks, those are also on the menu.) Locals and students in particular are especially pleased with Milyar’s inviting atmosphere for studying and gathering with friends. The word “milyar” roughly translates into “millions,” meaning expensive and high quality, summing up the cafe’s intended luxe, welcoming atmosphere. A second Milyar Cafe is slated to open soon in Santa Clara. Milyar Cafe, 3300 Adeline St. (at Alcatraz Avenue), Berkeley

It has been tough to keep up with Mediterranean franchise Nick the Greek’s rapid expansion in recent months — with one exception: Downtown Berkeley’s location has been “coming soon” for months, and has had tantalizing signage up for a full year. Finally, as multiple readers let us know with enthusiasm, it’s almost Greek Week in Berkeley at last — the central downtown eatery is scheduled to open Jan. 23 for everyone’s fast-casual gyro, French fry, and Greek salad needs. Nick the Greek, 2109 University Ave. (at Shattuck Avenue), Berkeley

Alameda has a pretty new sandwich shop called Rose’s inside the former Aria Market, with a roomy interior and fresh, sizable deli sandwiches. Early online reviewers say to try The Alameda, layered with house-roasted turkey, bacon, tomato, cranberry and pepper-jack cheese. Rose’s Sandwich Shop, 1552 Webster Ave. (at Lincoln), Alameda

The ever-evolving Adeline Food Hall has a new Guatemalan food tenant starting Jan. 21. Xula’s menu of Guatemalan specialties will include rellenitos, deep-fried guisquil, soups, churrasco chapin and other hearty Latin mains, available for take-out or catering. The Guatemalan kitchen opens Jan. 21. Xula inside the Adeline Food Hall, 5333 Adeline St. (at 53rd Street), Oakland

