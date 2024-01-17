Firefighters from Albany and Berkeley fought a warehouse fire Saturday morning. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

There were no reported injuries in a warehouse fire that broke out early Saturday morning in Northwest Berkeley near the Albany line, but much about the fire — including who owns the building that burned — is still unknown to investigators.

Berkeley firefighters first received a 911 call at 2:15 a.m. Saturday reporting smoke issuing from a warehouse on East Shore Highway, Deputy Fire Chief Keith May said in an email.

Due to the location of the fire, the Albany Fire Department was automatically dispatched as the first fire company, May said.

“The property was well secured and access was difficult,” May said. “At 2:28 a.m., crews found access through a locked gate and alley and noted that the warehouse did not have an address posted on the building.”

There were “heavy contents and heavy fire” inside the warehouse, and “heavy black smoke coming from the building,” which was actually on Second Street near Gilman Street, May said.

“After 20 minutes of firefighting and no change in fire condition, a second alarm was requested,” May said. When there was no change after 30 minutes, firefighters moved to a “defensible attack,” or an attempt to extinguish the structure fire from outside while keeping it from spreading, and all the firefighters inside the warehouse were ordered outside, May said.

Part of Gilman Street was temporarily shut down so firefighters could use hydrants in the area, May said. A Nixle alert from Berkeley police shortly before 6:30 a.m. Saturday asked that people avoid Gilman between I-80 and Fourth Street and Eastshore Highway between Gilman and Page streets.

“There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. The investigation is in the very early stages and no cause has been determined,” May said. “Property loss is difficult as this building is believed to be vacant and unknown who owns the building.”