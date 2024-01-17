An image of David Leo Schacht, known as Shoty Grateful, with his dog, Calamity, at a Willard Park vigil on Jan. 11, 2024. Credit: Supriya Yelimeli Credit: Supriya Yelimeli

David Leo Schacht, a man known as “Shoty Grateful” who lived on the streets in Berkeley and spent time in People’s Park, died on Jan. 9. He was 40.

Schacht’s community, many of whom are People’s Park activists, remembered him at a vigil at Willard Park on Thursday night. They said he was at rallies protesting the closure of the park, and his death was unexpected.

Many believe that he died of a drug overdose on Bancroft Way in Southside Berkeley. The Alameda County coroner’s office confirmed that Schacht died there on Jan. 9, but wasn’t able to confirm a cause of death.

A man who goes by the name Ninja Cat and Schacht, whose street name came from his love of the Grateful Dead, met at a music festival in San Francisco eight years ago.

“He was one of those kinds of people that just lit up the room — he lit up the whole street,” Ninja Cat said. “He was good at making people laugh.”

About 30 people attended the vigil, and many of them said Schacht’s community spanned many states through the punk music scene. He was originally from Southside Chicago but had spent at least a decade in the Bay Area and more in California.

People who knew David Schacht lit candles at a vigil for him at Willard Park on Jan. 11, 2024. Credit: Supriya Yelimeli Credit: Supriya Yelimeli

Naya Rose, a park activist who knew Schacht, said it was shocking to hear about his death because she and others had just seen him at the triangle on Dwight and Telegraph last week. She said he had a “heart of gold” and lent a kind ear when she came to the park seeking community this summer during a low point in her life.

“He was a traveler kid, so he has family far and wide over this whole country,” Rose said. “The people who are here today are just the people living close to People’s Park, where he most recently lived.”

Rose said she was heartbroken to realize they couldn’t mourn him at the walled-off park, which has been the site of many vigils for homeless people who died in Berkeley over the years.

She and Ninja Cat suggested that if the park was still open, Schacht may have been near community members who could have looked out for him or revived him in the case of a drug overdose.

“We keep people alive in that park; people have Narcan, and we watch over each other,” Rose said.

“I hate to say this, but I feel like if the park was still there, we could’ve saved him,” Ninja Cat said.

Schacht’s dog, Calamity, was taken in by Berkeley Animal Services. Friends say Schacht’s family is handling his arrangements.