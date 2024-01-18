Never miss local events! Sign up for Berkeleyside’s arts and culture newsletter, The Scene. And check out our roundup of affordable things to do anytime in Berkeley.

Around Berkeley

The Left Coast Chamber Ensemble will perform a clarinet-focused program in Berkeley on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. Credit: Bonnie Rae Mills

📽️ The Berkeley Historical Society and Museum is showing a preview of the incomplete and unreleased film Sign My Name to Freedom, which focuses on the 102-year-old Berkeley resident Betty Reid Soskin’s secret musical past. The preview will be followed by a Q&A with director Bryan Gibel and other members of the production team. Soskin herself might even make an appearance! Read more about the extraordinary life of Soskin, who in 2018 was the nation’s oldest park ranger. Thursday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m. Zoom (RSVP)

🎶 Freight & Salvage’s annual birthday celebration of legendary guitarist Django Reinhardt brings many of Gypsy jazz’s finest practitioners to Berkeley with four different programs running Thursday through Sunday, kicking off with the Django À Gogo All Stars, featuring musical director and guitar maestro Stephane Wrembel, rhythm guitarist Josh Kaye, bassist Ari Folman-Cohen, drummer Nick Anderson, and special guests Aurore Voilqué on violin and vocals, and Simba Baumgartner, Reinhardt’s great-grandson, on guitar. Thursday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m. $45-$50 ($150 for four-day passes)

🎷 An appearance by Chicago blues great Corky Siegel, who’s equally down home on harmonica as on piano, is an event, but adding into the mix tenor saxophone powerhouse Ernie Watts, possessor of an instantly recognizable cri-de-coeur tone and credits that range from the Rolling Stones to Charlie Haden’s Quartet West, makes this concert a booking coup for the intimate Back Room. Thursday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m. The Back Room. $40

🎤 UC Berkeley linguistics professor Andrew Garrett will participate in a panel discussion of his new book, The Unnaming of Kroeber Hall, in which he argues that the UC “chose to reject critical self-examination when it unnamed Kroeber Hall” and makes the case that linguist Alfred Kroeber’s “most important work” — his collaborations with Indigenous people in California to record their languages and stories — have been overlooked. Garrett will be joined in conversation by UC Santa Cruz professor emeritus James Clifford, UC Berkeley linguistic anthropology professor William Hanks and storyteller-poet-tribal scholar Julian Lang. Friday, Jan. 19, 3:30 p.m. Social Science Matrix, 820 Social Sciences Building, UC Berkeley. FREE (RSVP)

💃 The five-piece Oakland cumbia-powered combo Los Alegres Callejeros turns the Starry Plough into a Latin dance club with an accordion-driven sound encompassing Colombia and the Caribbean. Friday, Jan. 19, 9 p.m. The Starry Plough. $10



🎶 After emerging from Kitka, True Life Trio expanded on the all-women vocal ensemble’s exhilarating repertoire of traditional Eastern European and Balkan songs with finely crafted arrangements of Cajun, Appalachian and even Mexican standards delivered with gorgeous three-part harmonies by Leslie Bonnett (voice, fiddle, percussion), Briget Boyle (voice, guitar, percussion) and Juliana Graffagna (voice, bass, percussion), who are joined at this album release concert by bassist Paul Brown and percussionist Dan Auvil. Friday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m. The Back Room. $25

🍄 Have you ever tried mushroom ice cream? If not, you can try hand-churned ice cream with candy caps at the Tilden Fungus Fair, happening this weekend. (In case you’re wondering, the shrooms taste like maple syrup.) You’ll get to hear from experts including naturalist Damon Tighe, who will give a talk on the mushrooms at Oakland’s Lake Merritt, go on a guided walk, and get a close-up look at the region’s many types of shrooms. Check the fair website for the event schedule before you go. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 20 and 21, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 600 Canon Drive, Berkeley. FREE

🌎 Make a sun print using plastic debris from a Marin beach and more at 120710’s upcoming participatory event, which will be led by artists Judith Selby Lang, Richard Lang and Francis Baker. The event also serves as the closing reception for the experimental art gallery’s climate crisis-focused showcase, “Far Away is NOW.” Saturday, Jan. 20, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. FREE

🦋 The annual TEDxBerkeley conference, titled Butterfly Effect, invites you to “flutter between ideas, as we consider how seemingly distant actions, motivations, and stories often intersect to create powerful impact.” Speakers include Manjusha Kulkarni, the executive director of AAPI Equity Alliance and co-founder of Stop AAPI Hate, Oakland chef Tu David Phu, the physicist Sky Nelson-Isaacs, and more. Saturday, Jan. 20, 3 p.m. Zellerbach Hall, UC Berkeley. $20-$75 (RSVP)

❤️ Heart Matter is a compelling musical partnership between vibraphonist/pianist Dillon Vado and cool-toned, emotionally tuned-in vocalist Amy D., whose winning repertoire of originals, vintage standards and contemporary songs offer a singular take on the jazz continuum with bassist Lukas Vesely and drummer Isaac Schwartz. Saturday, Jan. 20, 8-9:30 p.m. California Jazz Conservatory. $30

🎶 Bass star Victor Wooten is best known for his 35-year tenure with Béla Fleck and the Flecktones, but his longest musical connection is with his older brothers, keyboardist/vocalist Joseph Wooten, guitarist/vocalist Regi Wooten, and percussionist/vocalist Roy “Futureman” Wooten, with whom he’s been playing a potent blend of funk, jazz, rock and bluegrass since the early 1970s. Guitar great Stanley Jordan plays an opening set. Saturday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m. UC Theatre. $35

🎶 The Left Coast Chamber Ensemble’s upcoming concert in Berkeley is a celebration of the versatile clarinet. Guest artists include the San Francisco Symphony’s Jerome Simas (who will play the exquisite Brahms’ Clarinet Quintet) and Squonk and Splinter Reeds member Jeff Anderle (who will give the Bay Area premiere of Jonathan Russell’s On Sorrow). In case you miss them in Berkeley, the group will perform the same program at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music on Monday. Sunday, Jan. 21, 4 p.m. First Church of Christ. $15-$38

🎤 Standup comic Alex Edelman’s Just for Us, a one-man show that centers on a meeting of neo-Nazis that Edelman, who is Jewish, attended in Queens, New York, has arrived at the Berkeley Rep. Through Jan. 21. $25+

📖 The Berkeley Public Library will announce the second Berkeley Youth Poet Laureate and Vice Laureate next week. They’ll serve through the calendar year of 2024 — performing at library and city functions, leading a community art project, and participating in writing workshops while also possibly representing Berkeley in the National Youth Poet Laureate Competition. Tuesday Jan. 23, 6 p.m. Central Library Teen Room. FREE

📚 Berkeley poet Katie Peterson will read from her new book Fog and Smoke: Poems at Mrs. Dalloway’s, join in a discussion with poet Matthew Zapruder and sign copies of her book. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 7 p.m. FREE (registration required)

🎧 Shotgun Players is giving the world premiere of Babes in Ho-lland, a play that follows two Black teens who connect over a shared love for R&B girl groups while attending a predominantly white college in Pittsburgh. Through Feb. 4. $28-$40

👁️ The nonprofit Alma Rise Gallery, which opened in October in the North Shattuck neighborhood, will celebrate the opening of its second-ever exhibition centered around the ideas of invisibility and individuality. Titled Seen, the exhibition will highlight the work of Bay Area artist Laura Paladini. Through Feb. 9. FREE

Beyond Berkeley

Corrina Gould, chair and spokesperson for the Confederated Villages of Lisjan speaks to the crowd and gives a pre-game land acknowledgment at a Roots game. Credit: Amir Aziz

🎵 Every third Friday of the month, David Boone, owner of Town Cycles, and his wife, Maddie Orenstein, open the door to their backyard in West Oakland for live bands to perform. This month’s Tiny Garage Concert Series (the monthly show used to take place in the garage of the couple’s old home) features indigenous singer-songwriter John Paul Hodge and soul duo Monday Cafe Music. Attendees can bring their own food and drinks. Friday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m. 3137 Adeline Street, Oakland. (By donation)

☯️ The East Oakland Senior Center hosts a free bi-weekly Tai Chi class to ease arthritis and boost fall prevention. This Chinese martial art practiced for self-defense and health is a gentle exercise that helps with flexibility and balance. Space is limited, and attendees must be committed to attend the whole series from Jan. 22 through April 3, except for major holidays. For more information, call (510) 615-5731. The membership fee for the center is $12 a year. Mondays and Wednesdays, 1 p.m.

🎤 Corrina Gould (Lisjan Ohlone), chair and spokesperson for the Confederated Villages of Lisjan and co-founder of the Sogorea Te’ Land Trust, a women-led organization that focuses on returning Bay Area land to Indigenous people, will host this online event where she’ll talk about the Ohlone history in the Bay Area, what Indigenous people have endured since Europeans arrived in the region, and ways for the community to help the preservation of Ohlone sacred spaces. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 6 p.m. Virtual event. FREE (RSVP)

🎻 The Berkeley-based Young People’s Symphony Orchestra, California’s oldest youth orchestra, will be joined by the Berkeley Community Chorus and Orchestra (BCCO) for a performance of Francis Poulenc’s Gloria. Berkeley High sophomore Henry Stroud, the winner of the orchestra’s annual concerto competition, will play Saint-Saëns’ Violin Concerto No. 3. Saturday, Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m. Walnut Creek Presbyterian Church, Walnut Creek. $20 (Free for students)

The Oaklandside’s Arts and Community reporter Azucena Rasilla contributed reporting to this story. Featured photo: Iris Kwok.

