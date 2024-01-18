Belly Uptown

“It’s the end of an era,” read Belly Uptown’s closing announcement over Instagram, celebrating “10 delicious years” serving its eclectic, fast-casual array of Mexican- and Asian-fusion dishes at the corner of 19th and San Pablo. The Rockridge location remains open and busy. Belly Uptown at 1901 San Pablo Ave. in Oakland closed permanently Jan. 6.

Brewja Oakland (temporarily closed)

Brewja in Oakland opened a year ago this month, giving the second location for the popular San Lorenzo-based cafe just enough time to develop a following for its Latin American-inspired coffee drinks and pastries. Unfortunately, it is now temporarily closed and attempts to reach the owners to find out why and for how long have gone unanswered. We’ll report back on any information. Brewja Oakland is at 409 14th St. in Oakland and is marked temporarily closed with no word on a reopening date.

One Plus Berkeley

Thanks to a Nosh reader for alerting us to the end of radio silence at One Plus, the Beijing-style boba and jianbing favorite near campus since 2020. The cafe had remained confusingly intact but dark and dormant as of last summer. This month it has finally closed completely and transitioned into new chai-focused cafe Elaichi Co. Read more in next week’s openings. One Plus was at 2161 Allston Way in Berkeley.

Roaming Bean Coffee cart at the Berkeley Marina is temporarily closed until Feb. 15. Credit: Ximena Natera, Nosh/CatchLight

Roaming Bean Coffee (until Feb. 15)

Another coffee business temporarily closed is Roaming Bean Coffee, the friendly coffee cart adding warmth and spice to brisk walks at the Berkeley Marina, but in this case, the closure is due to travel to India. Customers can follow the team’s trip on Instagram, and watch for the cart’s reopening on Feb. 15. Roaming Bean Coffee is located at the Berkeley Marina, and reopens Feb. 15.