A flat lot for Berkeley High staff on Milvia Street across from the school is not likely to be replaced with a three-story parking garage after district officials worked with the city on an alternative. Credit: Supriya Yelimeli

A planned $27 million parking downtown garage seems likely to be scrapped following a decision by the City Council to issue residential parking permits to Berkeley High teachers and staff. The permits are designed to solve the parking crunch and free up the school district to spend the funds on other facilities projects.

Voters approved the parking garage on Milvia Street in March 2020 as part of Measure G, a $380 million school construction bond. The project, which included rooftop tennis courts, was intended to prevent teachers from having to move their cars every two hours to avoid ticketing on nearby streets, but was reviled by transit advocates and opposed by several school board directors and city officials.

Advocates turned out to school board meetings and penned op-eds to lobby local officials to ditch a project they described as unnecessary, expensive and out of touch with the area’s use by cyclists and pedestrians.

Elected officials representing the city and school board saw their point. The project was so unpopular that BUSD facilities director John Calise acknowledged at a meeting last year that “nobody wants the garage.”

The City Council’s solution isn’t expected to flood the surrounding neighborhoods with additional parked cars, just make it easier for teachers who already park there, councilmember Kate Harrison said.

The proposal allows for 60% of Berkeley High’s approximately 400 employees to get residential permits on streets west of the school, though many will still use the flat 120-space lot right across the street from the school, where the garage would have been built. A parking survey found that over 350 parking spaces were still available during school hours in relatively close proximity west of the high school, even counting the teachers who currently park in the neighborhoods.

The City Council’s solution comes from conversations between some council members, school board directors and staff. While the city can’t force the school board to pull out of the project, the council’s resolution states that the city “respectfully requests that BUSD consider formally withdrawing” from the parking garage project.

Councilmember Sophie Hahn, who authored the proposal approved by the council Tuesday, said allowing residential permits was a logical fix.

“I always thought it was an absurd outcome for the district to be spending $25-$30 million to build a parking garage on a prime parcel directly across the street from the high school that could be used for so many other purposes — for our students’ learning — when it’s quite obvious that spaces are available in our surrounding neighborhoods,” she said.

The school board also appears pleased with the new permit program, and a majority of the directors voiced their enthusiasm for using the funds for the garage on other projects. The board will vote Feb. 21 on whether to abandon the project.

“The point of allowing the teachers to be part of the [residential parking] program is that we no longer have the need to build the parking garage,” said Ana Vasudeo, president of the Berkeley school board. “Now that we have solved the parking situation for Berkeley High education workers, we can invest the facilities funding into building more classrooms or other facilities projects that could benefit our students.”

Berkeley Federation of Teachers president Matt Meyer called the plan a win-win. “We’re excited to use the bond money to meet the ever changing needs of that campus that, right now, is really bursting at the seams,” Meyer said.

While the city grants residential permits to teachers at other BUSD schools, Berkeley High teachers haven’t had the same opportunity, until now.

“I’m excited for our teachers, because now they can do what they do best. They can continue to help our children learn and focus on their work in the classroom — not have to move their cars every two hours,” Vasudeo said.

Construction on the garage was supposed to begin in November, but the project was put on hold due to opposition, while school district leaders, including Vasudeo and Laura Babitt, worked with the city on alternatives. The project also temporarily included a BUSD operations building, before that was nixed, too.

If the school board vote goes through as expected, the next step is deciding how to spend the $27 million in Measure G funds.

Mock-ups of from one new proposal show new tennis courts, parking spaces and a new academic building. An early visual of what a new robotics and manufacturing building at Berkeley High.

One early proposal includes new manufacturing and robotics classrooms and redesign of the campus athletic fields. The plan would add four tennis courts, while moving the softball fields off campus to Moellering Field, half a mile away.

It would also add two dozen parking spaces, more office space and six gender-neutral bathrooms. Construction on a new project could begin as soon as January 2025.