Back-to-back storms are forecast to bring between two and three inches of rain to Berkeley and Oakland this week.
The first system, a cold front that started as a pressure drop off Japan’s coast, is expected to arrive Friday in the late morning and last through Saturday, said Brayden Murdock, a National Weather Service meteorologist. It’ll be immediately followed by another round of scattered showers beginning Sunday afternoon, which will continue through Monday.
The pattern bears the fingerprint of El Niño, according to San Francisco Chronicle meteorologist Anthony Edwards, who noted the role of a “subtropical branch of the jet stream” in moving moisture toward California.
There’s a good chance of thunderstorms Sunday evening, especially over the ocean, according to the NWS. What’s unknown is whether lightning will strike land. (If it does, wildfire shouldn’t be a concern this time of year.)
Expect flooding in low-lying areas with poor drainage and near streams.
The NWS recommends you drive slowly if you see water on the road and leave plenty of time to adjust routes. The city’s most flood-prone areas are in the flats, especially West Berkeley. In the hills, landslides can be triggered by long periods of seasonal rainfall, with slides sometimes not starting until well after rain has stopped.
The NWS isn’t expecting any rain records to be beaten with this week’s rain. So far, the rainy season has been shaping up to be “pretty close to the climatological average,” Murdock said, especially with the upcoming rain systems.
Daytime high temps will remain in the upper 50s to low 60s, with overnight lows in the low 50s.
“It’s going to be pretty gray for some time,” Murdock said. “So if you see some sun in between, make sure you enjoy it.”
Berkeley storm safety tips
We compiled advice from experts on how to stay safe before, during and after storms.
How do I prepare for potential power outages?
- Prepare portable phone battery packs and flashlights. Outdoor power generators can be a good option, especially for those with electricity-powered medical devices, but follow manufacturer instructions carefully to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.
- If a power outage occurs, call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000 to report the outage and unplug most electrical appliances, leaving one lamp on to notify you when power is restored. Look up estimated restoration times on PG&E’s outage map.
- Keep your fridge and freezer doors closed. If you experience power outage-related food spoilage, file a PG&E claim.
- Read more tips for preparing for power outages.
Where do I sign up to be alerted of a storm?
- Sign up for Alameda County’s emergency alert system, AC Alert. The city’s website contains more information on how to get emergency notifications.
- Check the National Weather Service’s Bay Area website and Twitter account for up-to-the-minute weather information.
Where can I go to stay safe during a storm?
- Berkeley operates an emergency storm shelter at the old City Hall, but it’s frequently at its maximum capacity of 19 residents. Call Dorothy Day House at 510-495-0131 to see if space is available.
- When temperatures drop below 45 degrees or when there is a more than a 50% chance of precipitation, you can head to the North Berkeley Senior Center emergency warming center, which opens doors at 6:30 p.m. and closes the next morning. The warming center can accommodate up to 88 people and provides clean clothes and socks (when available), PPE, snacks and weekend meals.
- The American Red Cross offers temporary financial assistance and operates some shelters in areas where major natural disasters occur. Find an open shelter.
- Public libraries in Berkeley are open during business hours, Monday to Saturday, and offer bathrooms, water and temporary respite indoors. A full list of libraries and hours is available online.
How do I report storm damage?
- Residents and businesses can call 311 to report storm-related issues “such as a clogged drain, culvert, inlet, or creek; a fallen tree or major limb; a malfunctioning traffic signal; or flooding that enters a travel lane.”
- After hours, call 510-981-6620, to report clogged storm drains, flooding, lights or traffic signals and 510-981-6660 to report downed trees.
What if I’m driving during a storm?
- If you must drive, check current highway conditions before heading out.
- If a traffic light is out, treat the intersection as a four-way stop.
- Call 911 if you encounter downed power lines.
- Severe storms often cause flooding in intersections and roadways in West Berkeley. If you encounter a flooded road while driving, the city wants you to “turn around, don’t drown,” as water can be deeper than it appears.
