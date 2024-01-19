Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- GOP congressman calls out Berkeley residents for opposing housing plan at People’s Park (SF Chronicle)
- University of California considers S.F. for expansion in wake of Mayor Breed’s plea (SF Chronicle)
- Moffitt Library to temporarily close for renovation (Daily Cal)
- UC Berkeley student faces felony, misdemeanor counts for animal removal (Daily Cal)
- Berkeley High teachers discuss why students skip class (Berkeley High Jacket)
- Blood Supply Falls To Emergency Levels: Where To Donate Near Berkeley (Patch)
- UC Berkeley to offer new Master of Climate Solutions (UC Berkeley)
- Berkeley-raised actress Rebecca Romijn ‘incredibly shocked’ by claims in John Stamos’ memoir (East Bay Times)
- Bernie Steinberg, Harvard Hillel director who later lived in Berkeley, 78 (J.)
