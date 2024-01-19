A cutout of the pope is carried on the Cal campus. Credit: Amith V./Flickr

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.

  • GOP congressman calls out Berkeley residents for opposing housing plan at People’s Park (SF Chronicle)
  • University of California considers S.F. for expansion in wake of Mayor Breed’s plea (SF Chronicle)
  • Moffitt Library to temporarily close for renovation (Daily Cal)
  • UC Berkeley student faces felony, misdemeanor counts for animal removal (Daily Cal)
  • Berkeley High teachers discuss why students skip class (Berkeley High Jacket)
  • Blood Supply Falls To Emergency Levels: Where To Donate Near Berkeley (Patch)
  • UC Berkeley to offer new Master of Climate Solutions (UC Berkeley)
  • Berkeley-raised actress Rebecca Romijn ‘incredibly shocked’ by claims in John Stamos’ memoir (East Bay Times)
  • Bernie Steinberg, Harvard Hillel director who later lived in Berkeley, 78 (J.)

"*" indicates required fields

See an error that needs correcting? Have a tip, question or suggestion? Drop us a line.
Hidden

Berkeleyside is Berkeley, California’s independently-owned local news site. Learn more about the Berkeleyside team. Questions? Email editors@berkeleyside.org.