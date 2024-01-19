Never miss local events! Sign up for Berkeleyside’s arts and culture newsletter, The Scene. And check out our roundup of affordable things to do anytime in Berkeley.

Around a dozen Berkeleyans gathered at the Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library on Jan. 9 to discuss ways to reduce plastic usage during an event held by Transition Berkeley. Guest speaker Jessica Mitchell (right;) of the Ecology Center highlighted the nonprofit’s efforts in pushing for Berkeley’s tougher bag ban and single-use foodware ordinance. Credit: Iris Kwok

A dozen Berkeleyans (and a few Oaklanders) gathered at the Tarea Hall Pittman Library last Tuesday to trade advice and discuss the ways they are reducing their reliance on plastics.

The “skill and idea share” event, put on monthly by Transition Berkeley, is intended to help neighbors connect, learn and share resources. Previous discussions have focused on “collaborative communities” and food preservation techniques to cut back on food waste.

The grassroots environmental nonprofit, best known for running a weekly crop swap at Ohlone Park since 2021, began meeting at the library in November. (The crop swap is on hiatus for winter and will return in May.)

At last week’s event, focused on “moving away from plastics,” several attendees carried their own reusable plates to munch on chips and salsa and other snacks, and showed off the stainless steel containers they bring to restaurants to avoid needing to use single-use takeout containers. Another brought her old paper towel tubes to share, as they can be used to start seeds.

One person, who’s noticed personal care products are a large source of her household plastic waste, said she has switched to refillable toothpaste and bamboo toothbrushes. And one recommended using mesh cotton tote bags for produce at the grocery store.

Largely a byproduct of fossil fuels and used in nearly everything, plastics are a big factor in climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution. Small plastic particles have been found in a wide range of marine environments, including throughout the San Francisco Bay, and there’s growing evidence that the microplastics and nanoplastics that have made their way into our bodies and blood could have negative health effects.

With its ban on single-use plastic, California is a national leader in cutting plastic trash, though environmental activists have argued the ban gives too much leeway to industry and needs to do more.

In addition to sharing tips and tricks for avoiding plastics in their own lives, attendees at meet-up asked straightforward questions about battery and lightbulb disposal and discussed more complicated topics, like what to make of Ridwell — a membership-based company that began doing pickups in Berkeley in 2023 and claims to be able to recycle items other recycling services don’t accept. Ridwell partners with the Trex Company — which used to be a part of Exxon Mobil — to ship plastic film waste to a manufacturing facility in Nevada, which turns it into decking material, and some questioned whether it’s possible to recycle your way out of the plastic problem.

Jessica Mitchell, the Ecology Center’s Education and Engagement Program Manager, was invited to speak about the nonprofit’s advocacy for Berkeley’s tougher bag ban, which went into effect in 2023, and its single-use foodware ordinance, which requires that restaurants provide reusable, not disposable, foodware for food consumed onsite. Mitchell encouraged attendees to conduct a waste audit to better understand where their plastic waste comes from.

Transition Berkeley board member Jenifer Azulay brought a large basket of fresh passionfruit from her yard to share. Credit: Iris Kwok

Anyone is welcome to join Transition Berkeley’s skill share events, and all are encouraged (but not required) to bring a potluck dish, surplus garden harvest, or an item they no longer need. Board member Jenifer Azulay brought a large basket of fresh passionfruit from her yard to share this week.

Linda Currie, Transition Berkeley’s co-director, said she isn’t entirely sure what other themes will be covered in the group’s next few sessions, but she’s seen plenty of interest in clothing repair and home electrification.

“We’re still playing around with different formats,” she said. “It is intended to be an opportunity to bring community members together to inspire and share information to help us all live in a more equitable and regenerative way.”

Skill & Idea Share. Second Tuesdays (through April 2024), 6 p.m. Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch. FREE