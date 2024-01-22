Sundiata Ayinde as Ciara and Tierra Allen as Taryn in Shotgun Players’ Babes in Ho-lland. Credit: Ben-Krantz

There is a lot to like about Babes in Ho-lland, the world premiere play by Deneen Reynolds-Knott about the coming of age and first love relationship of a pair of young Black women at a predominantly white Pittsburgh college.

The first act, set in a sunless 1996 winter, starts as the slice of the college life of Ciara (Sundiata Ayinde), a bit naïve, financially comfortable Black student, and her white roommate, Kat (Ciera Eis), who favors black leather, dark lipstick, and mild-Goth accessories. They share universal but mundane college conversation topics: weekends, classes, papers, Kit’s no-good boyfriend, majors, and music.

And music has an appropriately outsized importance in their day. With exuberance tinged with naiveté, the two love dancing and bouncing around their poster-decorated dorm room. (See the program for a QR link to music playlists, including tracks by Xscape, TLC, and Babes in Toyland; kudos to Alex Fakayode for the soundtrack.)

We watch the endless drudgery of going to class, donning and removing boots and winter coats, and changing clothes, wondering if a compelling plot will develop. But then Taryn (Tierra Allen) meets Ciara. Taryn is from a Black working-class background, with an audacious personality and an infectious sunny demeanor that immediately intrigues Ciara. Watching the two fall in love with innocence, charm and realism is a treat. And director Leigh Rondon-Davis makes the most of the actors’ considerable talents by accenting the nonverbal — their glances, expressions and first kisses ring true.

The shorter second act takes on a more serious tone as some instances of grown-up life intrude into college daydreams. Taryn’s financial aid package isn’t renewed, and Kit reveals her ridiculously wrong-headed assumption that all Black students are on scholarship “for diversity.” The opening night audience, which had been unusually vocal in its appreciation, loudly fumed.

I loved the fine direction, performances and the college nostalgia that Babes in Ho-lland evoked. But what stayed with me most was the natural tenderness of Ciara and Taryn’s relationship. A play can rarely convey those emotions without resorting to histrionics.

Babes in Ho-lland runs 2 hours and 10 minutes with one 10-minute intermission at the Ashby Stage, 1901 Ashby Ave., Berkeley, through Feb. 4. Mask-wearing is encouraged but not required, except on identified “Masked Matinees,” Jan. 21 and Feb. 4.

General admission ticket prices are $8-$40. Tickets for those 25 and under are $10 with discount code MADTIX. Community tickets for those facing financial hardship are $15 with discount code COMMUNITY. Shotgun Players offers free tickets to anyone who identifies as a trans person of color. Use the discount code “TPOC4FREE.”

A haptic tour and audio-described performance for blind and low-vision patrons will occur on Sunday, Jan. 28. There will also be live-streamed performances on Jan. 25 and Feb. 1. Reservations are encouraged. More information can be found on the theater’s website or by calling 510-841-6500, ext. 303.