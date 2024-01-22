Members of the Berkeley City Council conduct their Jan. 16 meeting amid protests demanding the council pass a resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

As the Berkeley City Council convened for the first time in 2024, Mayor Jesse Arreguín opened the meeting by acknowledging the absence of former Councilmember Rigel Robinson, who resigned days earlier citing harassment and threats. Dozens of people in the council chamber, most of whom were there to demand the city pass a resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, responded with cheers and applause.

“It’s absolutely unacceptable and inappropriate that you’re applauding the fact that a member of our council resigned because he faced intense harassment,” an incensed Arreguín told the audience. Many responded with boos.

The moment set the tone for the meeting last Tuesday and summed up what has become a fraught chapter for the now eight-member City Council that is entering a pivotal new year.

As they have for months, demonstrators called for Berkeley to oppose the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, booed speakers who disagreed with them, and interrupted councilmembers when they tried to move on to the rest of the night’s agenda. While a protester delivered a speech into a megaphone, Arreguín declared that the meeting couldn’t continue with an audience because of the disruptions, and moved the council into a nearby conference room. Members speed through the rest of their agenda with limited public comment periods and little discussion.

Those tense scenes have become the norm at council meetings lately. And the result has been mounting frustration both for city officials, who say they’re facing intolerable levels of vitriol, and protesters, who feel they’re being dismissed by their elected representatives.

The path forward is unclear for a City Council that is expected to face major policy decisions this year — such as a new two-year city budget and a rewrite of zoning rules for residential neighborhoods — not to mention elections this spring and fall in which Arreguín and three council members are running for other offices.

Activists have pledged to keep protesting the City Council until it passes a resolution, and say their disruptive tactics are justified. Others are threatening a legal challenge to the council’s strategy for meeting without an audience.

“How can we move forward with anything — anything at all — until we call for a cease-fire to stop the killing of innocent people?” said Angelica, a Palestinian American activist who spoke with Berkeleyside on the condition only her first name be used out of concern for her family’s safety. “It is our civic duty to show up, and to demand that our council hear us and accurately represent us.”

Arreguín, who has opposed calls for a resolution and condemned the protesters’ tactics, said in an interview that the body will not be swayed by the demonstrations.

The council has called a special meeting for Monday morning, where they will set the date for an election to fill Robinson’s seat and consider banning the use of megaphones and other amplified sound at future meetings.

“We are not going to capitulate to bullies,” Arreguín said of pro-cease-fire activists. “We are not going to let a loud mob of people shut down the gears of government.”

Council doesn’t agree on Gaza resolution

Critics of the calls for a resolution argue a statement from the Berkeley City Council would have no impact on the war in Gaza and that members’ time is better spent on local issues.

Protesters contend the resolutions send a message to national leaders that residents oppose military aid to Israel and the country’s military campaign, which has killed more than 24,000 people and followed attacks by Hamas that killed more than 1,200 Israelis. About 85% of Gaza’s 1.9 million people have been displaced by the war and the U.N. is warning that the territory is on the brink of famine.

While several Bay Area cities and Berkeley’s Rent Stabilization Board have adopted statements calling for a cease-fire, no such resolution has made it to the agenda of a City Council meeting. And there is little indication that will change.

Demonstrators have packed Berkeley City Council meetings over the past three months to demand the council pass a resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Three people on the council — Arreguín and councilmembers Sophie Hahn and Susan Wengraf — have for months said they don’t believe the city should make a statement. Hahn said the scenes at recent meetings have “reinforced” her view.

“I am more and more sure that any statement that we might choose to make on this conflict will be hurtful and divisive to our community,” she said.

That means the remaining five council members would have to be united both in wanting to pass a resolution and agreeing on what it should say. They aren’t.

Councilmember Ben Bartlett drafted a resolution last month that would back a federal cease-fire bill put forward by progressive representatives in Congress. That same day, Councilmember Terry Taplin announced his own resolution stating, “Israel has a right to defend itself”; pro-Palestinian activists who condemned the legislation noted it did not use the phrase “cease-fire.”

Before he resigned, Robinson had also drafted a cease-fire resolution. But with his seat empty, Bartlett said, “I’m predicting there’s less of an appetite” to adopt a statement.

That could mean more of the raucous status quo at council meetings.

Arreguín has gotten into several tense exchanges with audience members, some of whom have condemned a sponsored trip he took to Israel in 2022 and called him “genocide Jesse.” He criticized protesters for interrupting pro-Israel speakers who have addressed the council.

“Any Jewish person who comes forward, who says anything in disagreement with them — they shout down, they boo, they heckle,” Arreguín said. “That does not create an environment where we can have a civil discussion about what kind of position we can take as a city.”

At points during Tuesday’s meeting, some pro-cease-fire protesters tried to discourage others from booing or interrupting opposing speakers; at a meeting in December, Angelica, the protest organizer, offered an apology to a man whose Israeli flag was snatched out of his hands by another protester.

Still, she said she did not want to condemn any of the protesters’ actions. The outbursts, Angelica said, reflect audience members’ “genuine, human reaction to erasure” as they watch the death toll in Gaza climb while their elected representatives refuse to act.

“It’s more and more difficult to feel respect, or to feel like you want to be polite to these city councilmembers, who are doing absolutely nothing within their civic capacity to stop a genocide,” she said.

Group threatens lawsuit over meetings

The council has responded to the protests by, in effect, curtailing its meetings.

On some nights members have moved all of the agenda’s action items, which are typically discussed in more depth, to the consent calendar, the collection of lower-profile legislation that is approved in a single vote. Council members have also voted to impose time limits on public comment periods.

In other cases they have retreated to the private conference room; members of the press are allowed into the space to observe, while the public can watch and participate in comment periods via Zoom.

But that strategy is facing scrutiny from a group of advocates calling itself the Berkeley People’s Alliance, which sent the city a cease-and-desist letter this month alleging it violates California’s open meetings law.

The law, known as the Brown Act, allows government agencies to meet without the public present if their meeting has been “willfully interrupted by a group or groups of persons so as to render the orderly conduct of such meeting unfeasible.” In its letter, the alliance argues the law doesn’t allow the City Council to move its meeting to a different room. Instead, they say the law requires the council clear disruptive people from its public chambers, then continue to meeting there.

The group is threatening to sue Berkeley over the practice, and the City Council is set to discuss the matter at a closed-session meeting on Tuesday.

Arreguín said legal staff have vetted the strategy of moving to the conference room, and officials have concluded it’s the best way to continue their meetings.

“The alternative is that we would have to arrest everyone and drag them out” of the council chambers, Arreguín said. “How is that a good outcome?”

The Berkeley City Council holds a November meeting in a private conference room following a protest. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Concern over ‘rushed’ discussions

While council members interviewed for this story said their morale and working relationships remain positive despite the upheaval, many described Robinson’s resignation as an unexpected blow.

“The vitriol that he faced was unfair, and it was mean, and we’re all worse off for his absence,” Bartlett said. “It just breaks the heart … to see a young person be bullied out of his dreams.”

Asked about the applause when Arreguín mentioned Robinson’s resignation Tuesday, Angelica said she wishes Robinson well but that protesters who vehemently disagreed with his support for UC Berkeley’s proposal to redevelop People’s Park and other stances were expressing “relief” that he is no longer on the council.

The seat Robinson held representing Berkeley’s 7th council district will remain vacant until a special election is held to fill it, likely on April 16. The race to represent the district, which covers the dense and student-dominated Southside neighborhood near UC Berkeley, could be shaped by the debate over People’s Park and cease-fire resolutions.

As for the rest of the council, members said the disruptions at their meetings have not stopped them from taking care of city business.

“We still passed the paving plan, and we still passed our mid-year budget — we have accomplished every one of our agendas,” Taplin said. “That’s the stuff that we should be dealing with, and that is what I spend my time on.”

Still, the abridged way they have handled that business — such as the mid-year budget amendments, which were adopted with minimal council discussion — are a point of concern for others. There have been only a couple of in-depth discussions at council meetings since the protests began in November; Tuesday’s meeting was adjourned less than three hours after it began, a lightning pace for a body known for long meetings and intense deliberation.

“I feel like issues are rushed through because of the situation we’re in right now,” said Councilmember Kate Harrison.

Others contend more streamlined meetings are not necessarily a problem. The blame for how the council is functioning, Arreguín said, ultimately rests with disruptive protesters.

“All I can do is do the best I can to manage the meeting, and ensure that people have an opportunity to be heard,” he said. “We’re going to continue to do our jobs.”

But Bartlett said the rushed discussions and semi-private meeting space that have become typical are not the best way for the council to work.

“It’s not a good look for democracy,” Bartlett said. “We’ve got to find the balance of receiving expression and officiating the business of the people.”