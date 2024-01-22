Puddles of rainwater in Civic Center Park reflect the trees on Monday. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

More than 1.5 inches of rain fell on Berkeley over the weekend. With more scattered showers on the way, the National Weather Service is warning of increased risk of shallow landslides.

Rain gauges in the Berkeley Hills and in West Berkeley recorded 1.6 inches of rainfall in the 72 hours between Friday and Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Over in Oakland, gauges recorded rain levels between 1.8 and 2.7 inches of rain. Downtown Oakland tended to see totals on the lower end of that spectrum; the hills were generally wetter.

The showers are expected to last through Monday night.

NWS forecasts show a mostly sunny Tuesday, but it won’t last — another bout of scattered rainfall is forecast for Tuesday evening and Wednesday, expected to bring under a quarter inch of precipitation.

Noon Radar Update: We're almost done with the rain! Scattered showers continue mainly south of San Jose with rain pushing SE.



Even though showers are diminishing, continue to watch out for ponding of water on roadways and mudslides, esp. if out on the roads. 🚗 #CAwx pic.twitter.com/TBUcd4PGPF — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 22, 2024

The light midweek rain will stem from a low-pressure system that originated in the Gulf of Alaska region, said Rachel Kennedy, a NWS meteorologist.

Landslides are a periodic peril in Berkeley, and the risk of major ones is growing. A year ago last week, 14 residents were evacuated after a debris flow swept down from Zaytuna College into their Berkeley Hills homes. Their homes were red-tagged. Recent landslides have blocked highways in Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties.

“We’ve had several storms move through over the last couple of weeks, and soils are fairly saturated” in the East Bay, Kennedy said. “Given that we’ve had more precipitation this weekend leading into today … there’s a general increased risk of shallow landslides across the area.”

The agency is also warning that creeks and stream levels may remain elevated.

Water levels in Strawberry and Codornices creeks rose over half a foot late Sunday and early Monday, according to gauges run by the Balance Hydrologics team.

This rainy season locally is so far 70% to 80% of “normal,” defined as the average annual rainfall over a 30-year period. The water year starts in October. This year stands in contrast to last year’s extraordinarily wet winter, in which most of the East Bay saw almost 200% of normal rain totals.

California is not currently in a drought. The East Bay Municipal Utility District’s reservoirs, which provide our drinking water, were 81% full as of Sunday.

“We’ve had a good number of rainfall systems this year, but they’ve been on the lighter side,” Kennedy said.

Defending against landslides Water control can prevent landslides. Prevent water from pooling up in concentrated areas, and make sure your storm drains aren’t clogged.

Hire a geotechnical engineer on top of a home inspector to identify problem spots and weak foundations before buying a home in the hills.

Watch for warning signs like cracks in concrete floors and pavement, soil moving away from foundations, leaning telephone poles. They can all be signs of landslides.

Listen for a faint rumbling sound that increases in volume as the debris flow nears.

Suspect an imminent landslide? Call 911 or 311, inform affected neighbors, and evacuate. Local officials can assess potential danger.

Can’t get away? Curl into a tight ball and protect your head. Find more landslide preparedness tools at USGS.gov