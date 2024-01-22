The north end of Telegraph Avenue in Berkeley’s Southside neighborhood. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/Catchlight

The special election to fill the Berkeley City Council seat left vacant by Councilmember Rigel Robinson’s unexpected resignation earlier this month will be held April 16.

The nomination period for candidates to represent City Council District 7, which covers the Southside neighborhood near UC Berkeley, opens Jan. 29. Anyone interested in running will have until Feb. 16 to enter the race.

All registered voters in the district will be mailed a ballot for the one-off special election, which will cost an estimated $50,000. There will also be an in-person voting location available within the district, city officials said, giving the neighborhood’s residents, most of whom are students, an option to register to vote and cast their ballot on Election Day.

Robinson told Berkeleyside that years of threats and harassment from members of the public prompted him to leave office and shut down his campaign for mayor.

Many of Robinson’s colleagues described his resignation as a sad reflection of the state of local politics during a special City Council meeting Monday where they formally called for the special election.

The meeting included several heated exchanges between those on the dais and local pro-Palestinan demonstrators, who have been calling for the council to adopt a resolution for a cease-fire in Gaza after a series of disruptive protests over the past two months.

“You need to do something, and you need to do it soon because we’re going to stay on your ass no matter what,” activist Russell Bates told the council during a public comment period. “There’s different factions, different ways of doing things, and every one of them is going to be exploited until you all do the right thing.”

Councilmember Terry Taplin interjected, “Are you threatening us, sir?”

Bates responded, “I am suggesting there will be increased animosity coming your way unless you do a cease-fire resolution; yes, that’s what I’m saying.”

“That sounds like a threat,” Mayor Jesse Arreguín said as Bates took his seat in the audience.

Later, Arreguín asked for a police investigation into comments made by Jesse Sheehan, the organizer of a chess club that met on Telegraph Avenue who has frequently criticized Robinson and the mayor. Referring to how the mayor has responded to the cease-fire protests, Sheehan said Arreguín, who is running for state Senate, would “not even make the ballot for state Senate if you keep up this sort of behavior.”

“I just want to call attention to what this person just said, to the city manager and the police department that’s here,” Arreguín responded after Sheehan ended his comment. “They said, ‘You will not make the ballot.’ Well, I’m on the ballot. So, what is that — is that a threat? Are they threatening my safety? So, I want that comment by Jesse Sheehan investigated.”

Reached after the meeting, Sheehan said he was not threatening Arreguín, but instead predicting that he would not be among the top two finishers in the March primary election for the state Senate seat, which sets the ballot for the general election in November. Sheehan called the mayor’s statement “ridiculous.”

When another speaker at Monday’s meeting suggested Sheehan was referring to the primary election, Arreguín responded that was “not what I heard.” Arreguín has sharply criticized the tactics of pro-cease-fire protesters, which he has said create a hostile environment at council meetings.

“Threats and harassment are unacceptable,” Arreguín said Monday. “That’s not free speech, and we’re going to draw the line there.”