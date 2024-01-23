In-N-Out Burger Oakland (March 24)

The closure is not scheduled until March, but Nosh could not ignore the widely reported news that In-N-Out is planning to shutter its 12-year-old Oakland location due to the high crime rates in the neighborhood. The dramatic announcement follows an SF Chronicle expose on the robberies, violence and vandalism near the Oakland International Airport in the area where the fast food restaurant is located that have impacted customers and workers alike. Despite its more than 400 locations, Southern California-based In-N-Out is a private company, not a franchise, and generates more revenue per location than the top national chains, transcending otherwise potentially divisive conservative values. The news of the closing has triggered many to reflect on the larger, pervasive issues facing Oakland’s businesses and residents. There are also In-N-Out locations in Alameda (555 Willie Stargell Ave.) and San Leandro (15575 Hesperian Blvd.). In-N-Out Burger is at 8300 Oakport St. in Oakland, and is slated to close permanently March 24.

Make Westing

In a Christmas day announcement that slipped past many, Make Westing has temporarily closed to prepare for a change of ownership. The 12-year-old cocktail bar went dark Jan. 1, though it’s taking the internet a moment to catch up to the news. We have reached out to find out more about what this might mean for the space and concept. For now, the former Make Westing team has indeed exited west. Nosh will update readers on reopening details. Make Westing is at 1741 Telegraph Ave. in Oakland, and is temporarily closed until further notice.

Sidebar Oakland

As announced on Instagram last week, beloved Oakland classic Sidebar closes for good on Sat., Jan. 27. For 15 years, the welcoming Lake Merritt cocktail bar was a neighborhood fixture, known for its classic-yet-cozy appeal, tasty dishes and sought-after cocktails. Though the bar will close and be sorely missed, the space has been granted a second life under Bardo’s wing as an overflow and event space. Sidebar was at 542 Grand Ave. in Oakland.

Sister

The hits just keep on coming for Oakland. Sister closes after service on Jan. 27, the upscale-casual pizzeria and cafe that started life as Boot & Shoe Service until owner and restaurateur Charlie Hallowell departed after accusations of sexual harassment. In 2019, the beleaguered restaurant was thoughtfully restored and renamed Sister by new owners and industry vets Jen Cremer and Richard Clark, and endured as one of Oakland’s favorite date-night spots. Last month’s announcement that it would soon close was a heartbreaker. “It has been a great pleasure and honor to host your dates, family gatherings, solo dinners, and coffee outings,” the post states. “We are grateful for the team we’ve put together here – the most hardworking and talented group of folks anywhere. Unfortunately, we have not been able to make the revenue necessary to keep our doors open, so we will be here to serve you just until the end of January.” Thanks for the love and community, Sister. Sister was at 3308 Grand Ave. in Oakland.

Sizzling Lunch Telegraph

Japanese hot-plate lunch spot Sizzling Lunch has shuttered its Telegraph Avenue location after two years, according to Nosh tipsters. (And yes, we’re talking about the storied former site of Caffe Med.) However, the abrupt closure may indicate an upcoming change of location. The local chain has had signage up nearby as part of new construction at 1979 Shattuck Ave. in downtown Berkeley for some months; stay tuned. Sizzling Lunch was at 2475 Telegraph Ave. in Berkeley, and will (hopefully) reopen soon at 1979 Shattuck Ave. in Berkeley.

Subway/Black Bear Diner Hegenberger Oakland

This week’s focus on the closure of Oakland’s only In-N-Out has spotlit additional, under-the-radar chain restaurant closures in the neighborhood around Oakland International Airport. Oakland’s only Black Bear Diner closed permanently shortly before the end of 2023, and the 98th Avenue Subway, which we reported closed temporarily due to a break-in back in November, is now marked permanently shuttered. Black Bear Diner (still open in nearby Emeryville) was at 405 Hegenberger Rd. and Subway was at 175 98th Ave. in Oakland.

Subway(s) San Pablo

Speaking of Subway, San Pablo has abruptly lost two of its three franchise locations. The Subway sandwich shops at Princeton Plaza and San Pablo Village shopping centers have both recently closed; the College Center shop remains open. Subway was at 3340 San Pablo Dam Rd. and 13501 San Pablo Ave. in San Pablo.